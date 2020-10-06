Who’s on your 2020 ballot? What do they stand for? Find out in our SLO County voter guide

The election is less than a month away and you may be asking yourself: Who should I vote for?

With a presidential election on the ballot, as well as a number of major propositions, you may not be as aware of the smaller local races you’ll be casting your vote in this November.

To help provide some insight on these candidates, The Tribune has launched the Voter Guide — a look-up tool that allows you to check out information on the local, state and national candidates running for office.

For The Tribune readers, that guide is available at this link: sanluisobispo.com/voter-guide

How the Voter Guide works

Outspoken Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Just click on the link above, and fill in your address to receive a personalized ballot listing all of the contests you will be expected to cast a vote in this November.

On the ballot you can view basic information like candidate age, education, campaign websites, etc., as well as info on state propositions and local ballot measures.

For subscribers, The Tribune is also offering an exclusive look at candidates’ stances on a range of local issues via the “compare candidates” option. Here you’ll learn about their opinions on local coronavirus response, on major housing or development projects in their regions and more.

It also includes a look at candidates’ stances on a range of issues specifically of concern to younger SLO County voters, as revealed by The Tribune’s Outspoken project. (Read more on that here.)

Make sure to bookmark the Voter Guide, so you can check back as you are filling out your ballot.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal