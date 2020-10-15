These 3 SLO County school districts have bond measures on the ballot

San Miguel Joint Union, Shandon Joint Unified and Atascadero Unified school districts are asking voters to approve bond measures in the November election. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three San Luis Obispo County school districts are asking voters to approve bond measures in the November election.

San Miguel Joint Union, Shandon Joint Unified and Atascadero Unified school districts have proposed bonds that will help fund school classroom, security, technology and facility improvement.

None of the bond measures will increase or lower taxes.

Each of the districts, if the bonds are approved, would be required to establish independent citizens’ oversight committees to ensure the bond proceeds are expended only on the the school facilities projects each district has outlined in their proposals.

For the same reason, each district would be required to conduct an annual and independent performance audit, financial audit and report to their respective school boards.

Atascadero Unified School District: Measure C

Atascadero Unified School District, which encompasses 12 schools with a total of about 4,600 students, has proposed Measure C — a $40 million bond.

According to the full text of Measure C, the bond money would be used to fund several school facility improvement projects:

Expand the district’s vocational/career education programs and facilities, such as engineering, technology, robotics, construction trades and agriculture.

Upgrade classrooms and educational facilities with up-to-date computers and technology.

Repair and replace roofs.

Make improvements to facilities for emergency preparedness and enhanced security.

Meet handicap accessibility (ADA) requirements in restrooms and classrooms.

Upgrade and replace outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Repair, renovate and modernize outdated and aging classrooms and school facilities throughout the district.

Install solar and other energy cost saving systems.

Renovate restrooms throughout the district.

Upgrade play fields and athletic facilities throughout the district.

Replace the swimming pool on the Atascadero High School campus.

Renovate or construct a multipurpose/cafeteria facility on the high school campus.

The bond would be paid for by taxing property owners between $43 to $60 a year per $100,000 of the assessed value of their property. The district estimates the total cost to repay the bonds would be around $46.5 million.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our schools and our children,” supporters of the bond measure wrote in Measure C’s full text. “It is critical that we remain prepared in order to provide our children with the best education possible and the absolute greatest chance at a bright future.”

There was no argument against Measure C submitted to the San Luis Obispo Office of the County Clerk-Recorder.

Shandon Joint Unified School District: Measure H:

Shandon Joint Unified School District, which encompasses three schools with a total of about 280 students, is asking voters to approve a $4 million bond measure.

According to the full text of the bond, Measure H would fund several school facility improvement projects:

Repair and replacement of septic systems and aging restroom.

Replacement and repair of wiring and electrical systems including upgrade of power systems to accommodate 21st-century technology systems.

Repair and installation of drainage systems.

Repair of asphalt paving.

Installation of communication systems including alarms and cameras for increased student safety.

Remove asbestos.

Replace windows.

Acquire portable classrooms.

Landscape school grounds, playgrounds and athletic fields as needed.

Refurbish and remodel elementary, middle and high school facilities.

Upgrade technology and equipment throughout the district.

Repair and upgrade fire alarm systems as necessary to meet current and new standards.

The bond measure would be paid for by annually taxing property owners $33 to $40 per $100,000 of the assessed value of their property. The district estimates the total cost to repay the bonds would be around $6.9 million.

“The quality of our schools and the education of our children are critical to the wellbeing of our community,” supporters wrote in Measure H’s full text. “Amid the uncertainty ahead, we must provide the resources to ensure our children and our schools thrive.”

No argument against Measure H was submitted to the San Luis Obispo Office of the County Clerk-Recorder.

San Miguel Joint Union School District: Measure I

San Miguel Joint Union School District, which encompasses three schools with about 870 total students, is asking voters to approve a $6.2 million bond measure. The district includes one charter school.

According to the full text of the bond, Measure I would fund school facility improvement projects in the district’s two non-charter schools:

Acquisition and equipping of modular buildings for classrooms, science labs, agricultural science, wood shop and robotics/high-tech labs.

Retrofitting and modernization of school kitchens and cafeterias.

Upgrading and replacement of outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning(HVAC) systems.

Improvement of student safety and school security.

Upgrade of school emergency preparedness systems.

Expansion of internet access and technology.

The bond measure would be paid for by taxing property owners $29 to $30 per $100,000 of the assessed value of their property each year. The district estimates the total cost to repay the bonds would be around $8.1 million.

“We must remain prepared for emergencies,” Measure I supporters wrote in the full text of the bond measure. “Quality schools are critical to the wellbeing of our community.”

No argument against Measure I was submitted to the San Luis Obispo Office of the County Clerk-Recorder.