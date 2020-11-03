5 SLO County cities voted on sales tax increases. Here’s how the measures are faring

Five San Luis Obispo County cities voted on sales tax measures that will be decided by a 50% plus 1 decision.

Voters in Atascadero, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles all had measures increasing sales taxes by 1% on their ballots. The proposed tax increases were projected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to cities around the county to help maintain a variety of services and programs.

Yes votes on all five sales tax increases were in the lead as of the ballot count at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Pismo Beach voters are also deciding on a transient occupancy tax, which is the tax charged on hotel rooms.

Here’s a look at the returns, as of 8 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots:

Atascadero sales tax: Measure D

58.1% of votes cast for the Atascadero measure have been counted.

Yes: 60.5%

No: 39.5%

Morro Bay sales tax: Measure E

66.3% of votes cast for the Morro Bay measure have been counted.

Yes: 60.5%





No: 39.5%

Grover Beach sales tax: Measure F

54.1% of votes cast for the Grover Beach measure have been counted.

Yes: 54.7%

No: 45.3%

San Luis Obispo sales tax: Measure G

61.9% of votes cast for the San Luis Obispo measure have been counted.

Yes: 59.9%





No: 40.1%

Paso Robles sales tax: Measure J

55.5% of votes cast for the Paso Robles measure have been counted.

Yes: 57.9%

No: 42.2%

Pismo Beach transient occupancy tax: Measure B

65.8% of votes cast for the Pismo Beach measure have been counted.

Yes: 83.1%

No: 16.9%