Templeton, Nipomo, Oceano and Cambria: Who’s leading for seats on 4 CSD boards

Community services districts around San Luis Obispo County held elections for open board seats on Tuesday.

Elections were held in Cambria, Templeton, Oceano and Nipomo. The Port San Luis Harbor District also held an election.

Here’s a look at the returns, as of 9 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots (“I” indicates incumbent):

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted.

Templeton

Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Templeton Community Services District Board. As of 9 p.m., 62% of all ballots cast in Templeton had been counted:

Debra Logan (I) 26.9%

Navid Fardanesh (I) 31.1%

Pamela Jardini (I) 31.7%

Dianna Vonderheide 10.3%

Nipomo

Three candidates are competing for two open seats on the Nipomo Community Services District Board As of 9 p.m., 53.6% of all ballots cast in Nipomo had been counted:

Bob Blaire (I) 35.8%

Richard Eugene Malvarose 34.9%





Phillip Henry III 29.3%

Oceano

Six candidates are competing for three open seats on the Oceano Community Services District Board. As of 9 p.m., about 51.2% of all ballots cast in Oceano had been counted:

Linda Austin (I) 22.5%

Shirley Gibson (I, appointed) 17.7%

Cynthia Replogle (I) 17.3%

Reo Cordes 14.6%

April Dury 14%

Barney Foster 13.8%

Cambria

Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Cambria Community Services District Board. As of 9 p.m., about 72.5% of all ballots cast in Cambria had been counted:

Tom Gray 22.1%

David Pierson (I) 19.9%

Karen Dean 27.5%

Harry Farmer (I) 30.5%

Port San Luis Harbor District

Six candidates are competing for three open seats on the Port San Luis Harbor District Board. As of 9 p.m., about 61.9% of all ballots cast for the Port San Luis board had been counted:

Bill Barrow 18.5%

Jim Blecha 27%





Scott Lathrop 8.1%

Gary Maier 10.2%

Dave Friesen 12.7%

Robert Vessely (I) 23.5%