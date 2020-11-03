San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Elections

Templeton, Nipomo, Oceano and Cambria: Who’s leading for seats on 4 CSD boards

Community services districts around San Luis Obispo County held elections for open board seats on Tuesday.

Elections were held in Cambria, Templeton, Oceano and Nipomo. The Port San Luis Harbor District also held an election.

Here’s a look at the returns, as of 9 p.m. with the first mail-in and early-voting ballots (“I” indicates incumbent):

Templeton

Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Templeton Community Services District Board. As of 9 p.m., 62% of all ballots cast in Templeton had been counted:

Nipomo

Three candidates are competing for two open seats on the Nipomo Community Services District Board As of 9 p.m., 53.6% of all ballots cast in Nipomo had been counted:

Oceano

Six candidates are competing for three open seats on the Oceano Community Services District Board. As of 9 p.m., about 51.2% of all ballots cast in Oceano had been counted:

Cambria

Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Cambria Community Services District Board. As of 9 p.m., about 72.5% of all ballots cast in Cambria had been counted:

Port San Luis Harbor District

Six candidates are competing for three open seats on the Port San Luis Harbor District Board. As of 9 p.m., about 61.9% of all ballots cast for the Port San Luis board had been counted:

