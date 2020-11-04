San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Close to 118,000 SLO County ballots counted. More are coming — and results may change

Close to 118,000 ballots were cast and counted in San Luis Obispo County on Election Night, but the races are far from over.

“Everything went really well, considering all the new changes and the new technology,” county Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said Wednesday.

According to unofficial election results released by the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, 117,974 ballots were counted as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s roughly 64% of the total 184,050 registered local voters, according to the report.

Gong said more ballots remain to be counted. Those include vote-by-mail ballots that were received Tuesday and those arriving in the next few days that were postmarked on or before Election Day, as well as provisional ballots that have to be checked by election officials could change the results numbers.

Outspoken

Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How many ballots is that exactly? The answer is unclear.

When reached for comment, Gong said his office is still determining how many ballots remain to be counted, though he noted it appears to be “a large number.” He expects to have more information on that by the end of the day Wednesday.

Gong said he hopes to have final election results certified before Thanksgiving.

According to Political Data Inc.’s tracker, roughly 128,970 ballots were returned in San Luis Obispo County as of Election Day.

Not taking into account any ballots that had errors or were improperly filled out, or VBM ballots received later, this means there could be at least 10,996 ballots still to be counted in the county.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

For the closest races, that could significantly impact the results.

SLO County election results: Some races too close to call

Several of the local city council or mayoral election races remained too close to call following Election Night, while others showed candidates on the clear path to victory.

Here is a rundown of the latest election results.

As of Tuesday night, all three school bond measures before San Luis Obispo County voters appeared to have passed, while the five sales tax measures before local cities all also appeared heading for victory.

What happened with state races for Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives?

In the election for the Central Coast’s state Assembly seat, incumbent Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham was maintaining a 4-point lead over challenger Dawn Addis.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cunningham had 52% of the vote to Addis’ 48%, with all precincts partially reporting, according the California Secretary of State reported.

Meanwhile in the race for the 17th State Senate District, Democrat John Laird of Santa Cruz was headed to a solid win over Republican opponent and Carmel businesswoman Vicki Nohrden, 68% to 32%, with all precincts partially reporting.

In the race for the 24th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal was on his way to re-election as of Wednesday morning.

As of 11 a.m., the California Secretary of State’s website showed Carbajal well ahead with 61.9% of the vote, compared to Republican challenger Andy Caldwell’s 38.1%, with all precincts partially reporting.

How did SLO County vote for president?

In the race for president, San Luis Obispo County residents overwhelmingly favored former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office reported that local voters backed Biden 59.7%, compared to Trump’s 38.2%.

Trump supports far outweighed Biden support in in-person voting. According to election night results, 4,321 votes cast in person at local polling locations Tuesday were for Trump, versus 2,801 for Biden.

El8erU4UYAAOXbb.jpg
Voters at the SLO Government Center Tuesday evening. A steady flow of citizens were dropping off completed ballots or voting in person. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local voter turnout expected to increase

If you think a voter turnout rate of 64% seems markedly lower than normal, you’re not alone.

Gong said he expects that number will increase over the coming days as his office tallies VBM ballots still arriving.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he said the number of ballots received in San Luis Obispo County indicates a voter turnout of closer to 76%.

The local record for voter turnout was set in 2008 with 83%. The 2016 presidential election saw roughly the same turnout.

“We’ll see if we get there,” Gong said.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service