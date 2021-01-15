Restaurant News & Reviews
These SLO County restaurants, stores and businesses closed in 2020
2020 was a brutal year for businesses across San Luis Obispo County.
Starting with a statewide shelter-at-home order in March that shuttered non-essential businesses, the coronavirus pandemic triggered an economic downturn, placing a strain on major retailers and mom-and-pop shops alike.
Local restaurants reeled from ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions limiting indoor and outdoor dining, while businesses including barbershops, gyms, movie theaters and tattoo parlors were forced to close in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Here are some of the restaurants, shops and other businesses that shut their doors for good in 2020.
Restaurants and coffee shops
BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery, San Luis Obispo
The local coffeehouse chain closed its Los Osos Valley Road location in January, while its Foothill Boulevard location closed in July to make way for a mixed-use development. BlackHorse Espresso coffee shops remain open on Higuera Street and Broad Street.
California Pizza Kitchen, San Luis Obispo
The chain restaurant shut its doors at the Downtown Centre in July. California Pizza Kitchen, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in bankruptcy court in 2020, said it closed its San Luis Obispo location “due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lease challenges with our landlords.”
Chronic Tacos, San Luis Obispo
Mexican restaurant chain Chronic Tacos closed its location in the Downtown Centre shopping area in January after nearly five years in business.
The Coffee Pot, Morro Bay
The restaurant closed in January after business owner “Gordon” Lu Chi Fa decided to retire rather than try to reopen after coronavirus-related shutdowns were lifted. The spot at 1001 Front St. is now home to Giovanni’s Take-Out Express.
F. McLintocks Saloon, Paso Robles
Local steakhouse chain F. McLintocks closed its restaurant at 1234 Park St. after 23 years due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. F. McLintocks restaurants in Arroyo Grande, Shell Beach and downtown San Luis Obispo remain open.
The Graduate Restaurant & Night Club, San Luis Obispo
A popular venue for music concerts, dance nights, business gatherings and family meals, the 45-year-old establishment closed its doors at 990 Industrial Way for good in August.
Oasis Restaurant, San Luis Obispo
The Moroccan-themed restaurant closed its doors at 675 Higuera St. after 21 years in downtown San Luis Obispo. Business owners Karim and Chantale BenBrahim continue to operate their Pismo Beach location, which opened in early 2019.
Pepe Delgado’s Mexican Restaurant, San Luis Obispo
The popular Mexican restaurant closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. In August, owner Yvonne Poulson announced she was selling the eatery at 1601 Monterey St. and retiring after 49 years as its sole proprietor.
The Wellness Kitchen and Resource Center, Templeton
After 10 years of nutrient-rich meals, The Wellness Kitchen closed at 1255 Las Tablas Road, No. 102, in May. The business said the decision was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and financial hardships related to a 2018 fire that damaged the kitchen’s building.
Here are other eateries that closed in 2020:
Berry Hill Bistro, Paso Robles
Gringo Tacos Burritos and More, Paso Robles
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, Atascadero
- Oak Pass Cafe, Paso Robles
- Pancho Villa’s, San Luis Obispo
- Pizza Solo, San Luis Obispo
- Sips & Sweets, Paso Robles
Bars, breweries and wineries
The Station, San Luis Obispo
The wine shop and tasting room shut its doors at 311 Higuera St. in February because its five-year lease was up, co-owner Kimberly Walker said. As of September, Ascendo Coffee was in the process of moving from Monterey Street to the Higuera Street spot.
Other alcohol-related businesses that shut their doors in 2020 include:
- Chateau Lettau Winery, Paso Robles
- Manuel’s Liquors, San Luis Obispo
Toro Creek Brewing Co., Paso Robles
Retail stores and shops
Apropos on the Park, Paso Robles
The local women’s clothing store chain decided to downsize in December, closing its location at 840 11th St, Suite 103, near the Downtown City Park. Apropos in San Luis Obispo is still open.
Bambu Batu, San Luis Obispo
Store owner Fred Hornaday cited the coronavirus pandemic and a desire to reunite with his family in Europe as reasons he closed the bamboo clothing and decor store he started in Grover Beach in 2006. Buen Dia Design has since moved into the old Bambu Batu spot at 1023 Broad St.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Paso Robles
Bed Bath & Beyond shuttered its store at 2449 Golden Hill Road along with 62 others as part of a transition to a “digital-first company,” the chain said in September. The San Luis Obispo store remains open.
Beverly’s Fabrics & Crafts, San Luis Obispo
After nearly 50 years in downtown San Luis Obispo, Beverly’s Fabric & Crafts announced in August that it was closing at 876 Higuera St. The store, which specialized in fabric, yarn, home decor and craft supplies, was part of a family-owned business based in Aptos.
Chico’s and White House Black Market, San Luis Obispo
The two women’s clothing stores closed in January in downtown San Luis Obispo’s Court Street Center. Sister brands Chico’s and White House Black Market are owned by the same parents company, Chico’s FAS.
The Copy Spot & More, Los Osos
After 35 years in business, Cathy Stalter closed her stationery and copy store at 2190 9th St. in September to help take care of her husband as he awaited a heart transplant.
Daylight Home & Patio, San Luis Obispo
The furniture and lighting store permanently closed at 1701 Monterey St. after owner John Billings announced his retirement in 2019. The Paso Robles location remains open.
Donovan James Antiques and Estate Jewelry, Cayucos
The family-owned jewelry store closed its doors at 248 S. Ocean Ave. in February and moved to Eagle, Idaho.
Express, San Luis Obispo
After operating in San Luis Obispo for nearly three decades, the clothing store chain announced in December that it was closing its location at 887 Higuera St.
Kmart, Atascadero
After closing Kmart stores in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria, parent company Transformco shuttered its final San Luis Obispo County Kmart location on El Camino Real.
JC Penney, Paso Robles
Department store chain JC Penney closed its location at 120 Niblick Road after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.
Jules D., San Luis Obispo
After shuttering a sister store, Femme Jules D., in 2019, Jules D. co-owners Jules and Jeff DuRocher closed their men’s clothing store at 672 Higuera St. after eight years in operation.
Len Collective, San Luis Obispo
Owner Shannon Len closed her San Luis Obispo boutique, which specialized in jewelry, fragrances and body care products, in June — citing the challenges of doing business during the coronavirus pandemic.
McLean Jewelers, Cayucos
Owner Tim McLean closed his McLean Jewelry shop at 180 N. Oceano Ave. after 42 years in business.
Papyrus, San Luis Obispo
Papyrus closed its doors at 895 Higuera St. after parent company Schurman Fine Papers filed for bankruptcy in January, shuttering 254 stores. The store specialized in greeting cards, gift wrap and stationery.
Pier 1 Imports, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles
The home decor and furnishings chain closed all its stores in 2020, including locations at 901 Rancho Parkway in Arroyo Grande and 2169 Theater Drive in Paso Robles.
Rocket Fizz, San Luis Obispo
The candy and soda store closed its doors at 699 Higuera St. in December after “struggling to remain open for business during COVID-19,” according to the co-founder of Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shops LLC. Robert “Rob” Powells hopes the shop will reopen under a new franchisee.
The Sock Drawer, San Luis Obispo
Business owner Brooke English closed her brick-and-mortar store at 852 Higuera St. in March, but The Sock Drawer remains open online with a warehouse located on South Higuera Street.
Staples, Paso Robles
The office supply store chain announced in August that it was shutting its doors at 160 Niblick Road. Staples stores in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo remain open.
Tuesday Morning, San Luis Obispo
Discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning closed its location at 3680 Broad St. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.
Other retail stores that shut their doors in 2020 include:
- Bella B. Boutique, San Luis Obispo
Christian’s Mattress Express, Atascadero
Dune Central Coast, San Luis Obispo
- Fiore Collective, San Luis Obispo
- Harry & David, Pismo Beach
- Home for the Holidays, Cambria
- Kelly’s Casuals, Atascadero
Mudflat Mercantile, Atascadero
Vitamin World, Pismo Beach
Other businesses
Coastal Dance and Music Academy, Grover Beach
The Huston Street dance studio closed in February after 16 years of offering dance lessons in the Five Cities. Owners Kathy Schultz and Tara Behnke said via Facebook that they had to close because of pressure from the nearby Natural Healing Center cannabis shop.
First California Physicians Partnership, Cambria
First California Physicians Partnership closed its clinic on Main Street in May, reducing healthcare access for the North Coast community.
Los Osos Fitness, Los Osos
After more than 25 years of workouts, Los Osos lost its only gym in May. That’s when owner Terry Brown and manager Laura Watson announced that “Los Osos Fitness will not be reopening for financial reasons.“ Neighboring Miner’s Ace Hardware expanded into the former gym space.
Other businesses that closed in 2020 include:
- Bao Sheng Foot Spa, Grover Beach
- East Wellbeing Spa & Tea, San Luis Obispo
- Rose & Henry’s Tailor’s, San Luis Obispo
