Templeton Wellness Kitchen needs a new temporary home after fire

A Templeton nonprofit is in need of a commercial kitchen space after a Sunday electrical fire damaged its building.

Although the building remains standing, The Wellness Kitchen and Resource Center, located on the first floor at 1255 Las Tablas Road., suffered smoke and water damage in a fire that started on the second floor.

As a reulst, The Wellness Kitchen is unable to use its space to provide education programs and prepare and distribute weekly organic meals for its Wellness and Health Food programs. Wellness Kitchen Executive Director Gina Grieb she was told that the building will be unusable for six weeks to three months.

“This was unexpected,” Grieb said. “Any support would be helpful.”

The Wellness Kitchen is centered in the heart of the medical district, across from Twin Cities Community Hospital. The kitchen provided nutrient-rich meals at little or no charge to those facing a health crisis. Although all meals were prepared in Templeton, the nonprofit distributed the meals from three locations, The Wellness Kitchen in Templeton, Idler’s Sleep Center in San Luis Obispo and Cambria Connections in Cambria.

Grieb said prior to the fire, they were considering expanding their distribution to Arroyo Grande as well.

The kitchen distributed the last of its inventory this past week, Grieb said. Until further notice, the resources offered have been canceled and cooking classes will be rescheduled, according to a news release.

The kitchen prepared an estimated 13,000 meals in 2017. As of now, they have 50 clients, who Grieb said are waiting for the program to resume.

“We never really think to do a big ask in the community, but since this happened, we are taking this opportunity to ask for help,” Grieb said.

Grieb said she hopes to be up and running out of a temporary location in a few weeks.

“We (want to be) logistically ready so when we get a kitchen space, we can just jump back into it,” Grieb said.

The Wellness Kitchen will be hosting a holiday fundraiser Nov. 29 at Fig at Courtney’s House, located at 311 6th St. in Templeton. The fundraiser will serve dinner prepared by Chef Alex Martin from Crush Catering. Wine pairings from local wineries will also be offered.

Paso Robles’ J Dusi Winery is donating $1 for every bottle of 2017 Rosé it sells and is encouraging other wineries to support the cause, Grieb said.

For more information, visit www.thewkrc.org.