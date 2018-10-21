Fire threatens commercial structure in Templeton

Templeton Fire and Cal Fire were at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Templeton on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 1255 Las Tablas Road, near Twin Cities Community Hospital, according to the CHP incident page.

Cal Fire engines were sent to assist the Templeton Fire department, according to a Cal Fire official.

On Sunday afternoon, Templeton Fire Department officials said they were responding to “light smoke” and could not confirm whether engines were on the scene. No further details were available.

@CALFIRE_SLO engines have responded to assist @templetonfd with a commercial structure fire at 1255 Las Tablas rd (Templeton). Incident commander reporting they have knock down on the fire. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 21, 2018

According to Cal Fire, the incident commander reported that “they have (knocked) down on the fire,” around 1 p.m.