Rollover crash sparked 50-acre brush fire near Lopez Lake, Cal Fire says

A single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon sparked a 50-acre vegetation fire near Lopez Lake outside of Arroyo Grande.
Crews responded to a report of an approximately 7-acre fire burning along a ridgetop above the lake shortly after 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported.
The blaze grew to about 25 acres by 3:15 p.m., and no structures were threatened, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
The fire doubled in size to 50 acres about 90 minutes later, but crews were able to stop forward progress, Elms said.
Crews from Cal Fire, San Luis Obispo and Five Cities fire departments responded to the scene, along with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Elms said.
The driver reportedly told authorities the vehicle rolled over on a dirt road and caught fire as he was getting out.
Elms said crews would remain on scene dealing with hot spots through the night and into Saturday.
Comments