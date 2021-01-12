New SLO store opens in old Bambu Batu spot — offering eco-friendly photos, home goods

While many businesses in San Luis Obispo County have closed amid the economic hardships of the coronavirus pandemic, a new San Luis Obispo retail store is going the opposite route.

Buen Dia Design opened in December 2020 at 1023 Broad St. in the space formerly occupied by Bambu Batu, a store that specialized in bamboo clothing and decor.

Like Bambu Batu, Buen Dia Design is an eclectic shop with a focus on sustainability. The new business offers photography prints, art, home goods and brand design services.

Buen Dia Design’s owners say the store fits with the artistic atmosphere of the street, with the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art situated across the street, its owners say.

Co-owners Jonathan Ventura and Helena Cortes told The Tribune that they moved to San Angeles County about four months ago from Los Angeles. They were on the verge of opening a store there when COVID-19 hit.

“We were about ready to sign a lease in downtown L.A., but as the city moved into (coronavirus) restrictions it just didn’t make sense to open there,” Ventura said. “We’re nature photographers and we always liked coming up here. We felt like this would be a great place to open because of how naturally beautiful it is and how much we enjoy the area.”

Ventura said that he and his girlfriend felt very lucky to find a place in downtown San Luis Obispo. They landed the 1,400-square-foot location for $2,200 per month, under a three-year lease term.

About a year before the pandemic hit San Luis Obispo, the going rates for commercial leases were typically between $2 to $4.75 per square foot, according to several listings identified by The Tribune in March 2019. That means Buen Dia Design was able to negotiate a price (about $1.57 per month) that’s less than the bottom tier of pre-pandemic levels.

“I think we were able to take advantage of (the business climate during) COVID and rents not going up and having our pick of where we would be located and a shorter term, versus a five-year or 10-year lease,” Ventura said. “We looked at Morro Bay (and) here in SLO, and the downtown location was great to be able to have our first business open here. We feel like it’s a really good spot to have.”

Jonathan Ventura and Helena Cortes create nature photography images they print and sell in store (framed and unframed) using natural oils to make colors. Their new business is Buen Dia. Nick Wilson

SLO store sells photography and home goods

Ventura and Cortes display their work at the store, including photography, greeting cards and hand-drawn illustrations inspired by nature, travel and adventure.

They sell prints of images such as Morro Rock, Big Sur and Santa Monica Beach for $10 to $40 unframed and around $120 framed.

“We also print everything in-house and we only use an eco-friendly printing process,” Ventura said. “We only use 100% cotton paper, which is renewable. All of our ink is made from fruits and vegetables, so there’s no chemicals in our prints.”

Frames are made from local recycled barnwood, as well as recycled wood in black and white.

Ventura, who is of Mexican heritage, and Cortes, who has Spanish heritage, named their business Buen Dia — or, “good day” in Spanish — to reflect positivity and an optimistic outlook of the world, they said.

In addition to their artwork, the couple also offers brand design services such as logos and website images for small business owners around the country.

Buen Dia Design carries home goods made by some of those companies, such as honey, bath salts and skin oils.

“We choose to work with clients whose products we really believe in,” Ventura said. “A lot of our clients have an eco-friendly and sustainable mission, and reflect our ideals of eco-conscientiousness and connection to the earth.”

Once the pandemic is over, “We’ll plan to have crafts and makers workshops in the store” on topics such as beeswax, botanical concoctions, and natural medicine, Cortes said, along with demonstrations from local artists.

Buen Dia Designs is open daily noon to 6 p.m. Those business hours are subject to change during the pandemic.