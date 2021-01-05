Burglars ransack downtown SLO store, steal half of inventory: ‘It’s just crushing’

Burglars ransacked a downtown San Luis Obispo retail store and stole more than half of its inventory overnight Sunday or early Monday morning, according to the business’s owner.

Hemp Shak, located at 781 Higuera St., lost all of its CBD products in the burglary, along with merchandise including jewelry, clothing and wallets, owner Katy Hemler said.

The incident took place sometime between the hours of 6 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, according to Hemler, who reported the incident to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Hemler’s son went to open up the shop on Monday morning and then discovered the break-in, she said.

“They busted the door and took so many things it’s just crushing my heart and soul,” Hemler said. “We’ve pushed through hell to get through this pandemic. Now this. It’s extremely stressful, not just financially but mentally.”

Hemler said that her business’s surveillance camera only records live video, so she can’t play back any footage of the suspect or suspects.

But she’s working with neighboring businesses, including Kin Coffee Bar, to see what video footage they might have of the burglars.

“I think they might have used a car because it would be hard to carry so many things without one,” Hemler said. “We’re hoping to catch a license plate or visual of anyone in the area.”

Hemler said she’s investing in an alarm system and more effective surveillance cameras moving forward.

“High-quality business cameras are often a great deterrent and tool in identifying the perpetrators,” San Luis Obispo police Lt. John Villanti said.

Katy Hemler stands outside of the new location of her Hemp Shak store at 781 Higuera St. The store was burglarized overnight this week. Nick Wilson

SLO business hit by burglary after move to new location

According to Villanti, $5,000 worth of merchandise was reportedly stolen in the Hemp Shak burglary. He said police are still searching for a suspect.

Villanti said police have not seen an increase in burglaries in downtown San Luis Obispo.

“We have some city cameras downtown but they do not capture people entering businesses,” Villanti said.

Hempler said she hopes more city cameras can be installed downtown to deter crime.

In May 2020, Hemp Shak, re-located across the street from its former location in the Network Plaza at 781 Higuera St.

The store, which has been open for about 25 years in San Luis Obispo, sells cannabidioil, or, CBD-infused products, as well as eco-friendly clothing, art, records, jewelry, crystals and more.

Hemler took over the business about three years ago.

In an Instagram post, she described the burglary as a “low blow” coming after a year of coronavirus-related challenges.

“We have worked insanely hard to keep going ... with shut downs and restrictions. It’s been a roller coaster of uncertainty and stress,” Hemler said via Instagram. “To have this happen to us right now it’s just appalling.”

Hemler, who took over the business about three years ago, said she’s warning other business owners to have their guard up, adding, “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”