Update: Highway 227 reopened after deputies surround SLO home, arrest man

Update, 3:15 p.m.:

No one was injured in the incident off of Highway 227, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff public information officer Tony Cipolla.

Highway 227 was cleared for reopening at around 3:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic.

More details are expected Monday evening, Cipolla wrote in an email to The Tribune.

Original story:

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies, along with other law enforcement agencies, blocked off parts of Highway 227 and surrounded a home across from the Cold Canyon Landfill around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and two SWAT team BearCats responded to the scene as well.

Law enforcement arrested a man involved in a potential domestic violence situation about an hour after a medical emergency was reported at the home.

According to PulsePoint, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded to reports of a medical emergency around 1:35 p.m. The incident involved a man with a gun, according to police scanner traffic.

Few details were available as of 3 p.m. Monday.

At 2:40 p.m., after negotiating with law enforcement, a man walked out of the surrounded home unarmed, trailed by his parents.

The man reportedly told police a shotgun and three handguns would be left on a table in the home before he exited, according to scanner traffic.

The man was detained without incident, according to scanner traffic.