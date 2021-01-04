Police investigate killing of man found shot to death in Santa Maria

The Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon in Santa Maria.

Officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 900 block of West El Camino Street on a report of shots heard in the area, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

“Upon arrival, officers located a Hispanic male adult with a fatal gunshot wound,” Silva said.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

“The unknown suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival,” Silva added.

The department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the killing and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677

