At least 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside

One person was killed, and three others were injured Sunday evening in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside, according to Santa Barbara police.

At least one assailant approached a group of people in the 1200 block of Liberty Street and opened fire at about 5:40 p.m., said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

One person reportedly was declared dead at the scene, and a second victim with critical injuries may have died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Two others sustained minor injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

“It appears the attack has ties to a criminal street gang,” Wagner told Noozhawk.

As of 10 p.m., police did not have a suspect in the shooting, he added.

Liberty Street, a block-long residential street off South Canada Street between Hutash (Indio Muerto) and Punta Gorda streets, was blocked off in the area while police investigated the incident.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department brought in lights to assist in the investigation.

The assailant reportedly was associated with a 2005 to 2008 dark Honda Accord, although that could not be confirmed.

