SLO County sheriff’s deputy injured after crashing into palm tree in Grover Beach

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed their vehicle into a palm tree in a residential area of Grover Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pulse Point, the crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol, Five Cities Fire and the Grover Beach Police Department responded to the scene.

The deputy was apparently traveling southbound on Oak Park Boulevard before their vehicle jumped the curb and drove into a tree in front of a home near the intersection at La Jolla Court.

A CHP officer on the scene said the deputy was transported to a hospital for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 2:45 p.m., the southbound lanes of Oak Park Boulevard near La Jolla Court were closed while first responders were investigating the scene and awaiting a tow truck.

A parked vehicle near the crash appeared to have a flat tire and scratches along the side, as if it had been hit.

No further details on the crash were immediately available.