Pismo Beach police chief retires after 27 years: ‘A blessing I was not sure I deserved’

Pismo Beach Police Chief Jake Miller will retire in April, the city announced Tuesday, ending his 27-year career with the South County police department.

Miller was hired by the department in 1994, and was appointed chief in August 2014.

In between, he was promoted “through every rank in the agency” — becoming the first police chief in the department’s history to do so, according to a Pismo Beach news release.

During his time at the head of the department, Miller pushed for continued education of his officers and was even an instructor at the police academy.

According to the release, he was “also instrumental with the department’s attaining national accreditation in 2007 through the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies to demonstrate the department’s endeavor to deliver dedicated service by extensive objective on going agency audits.”

“For 27 years, Jake served the community with honor and distinction. He embodies integrity and professionalism and models the highest standards for a law enforcement professional,” city manager Jim Lewis said in the release. “Chief Miller was able to connect with the community through his wit and élan to engage and connect like few other executives.”

Miller graduated from Cal Poly with a bachelor’s degree in history and obtained a graduate certificate from the University of Virginia in criminal justice in 2012.

Miller is a graduate of the 249th session of the FBI National Academy, Sherman Block Leadership Institution No. 211 and is an Eagle Scout, according to the release.

“Having the opportunity and privilege to be a police officer was only surpassed by the ability to perform it over an entire career here in Pismo Beach,” Miller said. “To be honored with leading the agency, that was truly a blessing even I was not sure I deserved every day. My depth of gratitude is not expressible to our entire community, the City Council and the men and women of the Pismo Beach Police Department. It truly is the finest police department in the nation.”

The city will begin a recruitment process immediately to search for a new chief. The process is expected to take several months, according to a news release.