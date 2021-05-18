SLO Tribune, Cambrian win 28 awards at California journalism competition

Black Lives Matter activists LeiYahna Jefferson, left and Josephine Agoruah hug at a Sept. 3, 2020, rally after sharing their stories of being hit by a motorcyclist while in a crosswalk days earlier. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Tribune and The Cambrian won 28 awards in the California News Publishers Association’s 2020 journalism contest, including second place for online general excellence.

The total included eight first-place and eight second-place awards across a wide range of subjects and involving everyone on the staff.

The Tribune competed in the California Journalism Awards competition in the 15,000-and-under daily circulation category, while The Cambrian was entered in the under 4,300-and-under weekly circulation category.

Together, The Tribune and Cambrian won 23 awards in the 2019 CNPA competition.

Regarding the Tribune’s runner-up award in online general excellence, the judge said, “This is one of the cleanest and easy-to-navigate news sites I’ve seen in a long time. Its layout and drop-down menus guide readers to a deep well of news, features, sports and commentary.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Tribune won first place for print general excellence in 2018 and 2019.

The Santa Maria Times won first place in that category in 2020, keeping the top honor local to the Central Coast.

Lindsey Holden’s “Substandard of Living” project on low-incoming rental housing competed in the public service category, which this year combined all newspapers in the state. The project placed fifth, behind work from the Fresno Bee, the San Diego Union Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.

Entries winning first-place awards covered a wide range of categories from breaking news and opinion to photography, education reporting and coverage of local Black Live Matters protests.

“It’s truly rewarding to see the efforts of the entire newsroom so well represented in these awards,” Tribune Editor Joe Tarica said. “Whether they’re scrambling to tell a live news story or spending weeks crafting a deep investigation of an important local issue, Tribune journalists pour their heart and soul into work that is inspiring and meaningful. These honors are a testament to that commitment.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Here is a complete breakdown of the winning entries:

Debi Sokyrka looks through the window of Arroyo Grande Care Center at her husband, Steve, as the two talk via cell phone. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

First place

The 2020 SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach was held in February 2020 at the Pismo Beach Pier. Here, Savanna Stone takes a wave during heat 3 of the Round of 16 portion of the contest. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Second place

Cody Johnson, 13, returns to shore as the sun sets after an evening surf session near the Pismo Beach Pier on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Third place

Cal Poly baseball players practice at Baggett Stadium. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Fourth place

Fifth place