We have more stories to tell, but we need your support. Here’s how you can help

It’s been a long and challenging year, but as we move past the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and into a brighter future, we’re looking forward to turning more of our attention back to other critical issues in San Luis Obispo County.

One of those remains the vexing problem of affordable housing and the high cost of living.

We want to assign one reporter to focus their energy on this critical topic, but we need your help to do that.

That’s why we’re launching a spring fundraising campaign to generate dollars that will expand our full-time reporting staff for the first time in years.

The fact is, we simply do not have enough resources to cover all of the important issues facing our county.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As a result, we’re getting creative about how we fund journalism, reaching out to regular readers and subscribers but also pursuing larger donors and foundations who can give the kind of support that will sustain additional reporting resources for multiple years.

We are beginning to have these conversations in the community, and if you have ties to a bigger funder, we’d love to hear from you.

At the same time, we’re again asking for support from all community members, loyal readers who value independent, professional journalism as one of the bedrocks of our democracy.

You have come through in the past, and we’re hoping you will again.

As always, your donation is 100% tax deductible and will be made to McClatchy’s nonprofit foundation.

Get unlimited digital access. Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

Can we count on your support? Click here to donate.

If you prefer to send in a check, please make it payable to “Journalism Funding Partners” and in the notes field on the check, write “San Luis Obispo Tribune.” If you include your email address, we’ll send you a tax donation letter confirming your gift.

Checks should be mailed to: McClatchy, PO Box 15779, Sacramento, CA 95852.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at jtarica@thetribunenews.com or 805-791-7911.

We appreciate so much your support in helping us uphold our mission. Thank you.