Live Updates: North Coast hit hard as rain, flooding and outages continue across SLO County

The second day of a major winter storm in San Luis Obispo County dawned Thursday with North Coast areas taking the brunt of the impact from flooding and power outages..

Residents in Cambria, San Simeon and Harmony who experienced power outages Wednesday afternoon were still without power Thursday morning, according to the PG&E outage map.

Flooding in Cambria’s West Village by the Old Cambria Village Marketplace was about hubcap-high with rain intensity picking up once more around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works announced flooding and road closures at Main Street from Windsor Boulevard to Cambria Drive in Cambria. Windsor Bridge, between Highway 1 and Shamel Park, is also closed.

By 7 a.m. the California Highway Patrol reported several other flooded roadways throughout SLO County, including Grand Avenue near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo and Highway 101 at the the Camp Roberts off-ramp.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works also announced road closures at North River Road from Wellsona Road to Estrella Road in Paso Robles.

Meanwhile, more than 600 Santa Margarita customers who lost power Wednesday afternoon were without power as of Thursday morning, according to the PG&E outage map.

PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey tweeted at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday that European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and Global Forecast System models predicted the Central Coast would see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain Thursday — significantly less than reported the day prior.

The #ECMWF and #GFS models indicate another 2 and 4 inches of rainfall is expected today (Thursday) and about 1 inch on Friday throughout the Central Coast. So far, Rocky Butte has seen more than 10 inches of rain and Cambria over 8 inches. @tvdave @CaltransD5 @CALFIRE_SLO #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fdFzh3CPil — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 28, 2021

Wednesday’s downpour wreaked havoc across San Luis Obispo County, downing power lines and trees, causing small mudslides and flooding roads throughout the county.

For most of Wednesday morning, the storm hit the North Coast hardest, spreading south throughout the day.

As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Rocky Butte in the mountains northwest of San Simeon recorded more than 8 inches of rain in a 24-hour period — the most in San Luis Obispo County.

Going down the coast, San Simeon saw about 5.55 inches of rain, and Cambria received 5.91 inches of rain in that 24-hour time period ending at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Los Osos Landfill saw 5.59 inches, Camp San Luis measured just over 5 inches of rain and Cal Poly received 2.38 inches in that same period. Diablo Canyon and Point San Luis Lighthouse both saw just about 2.5 inches of rain in the 24-hour time period that ended Wednesday at 4 p.m.

From Arroyo Grande to the Nipomo area, just 0.6 to 1.55 inches of rain were measured in that 24-hour time period.

By 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Rocky Butte had seen more than 10 inches of rain and Cambria had passed 8 inches, according to Lindsey.

National weather service issues high surf, wind, flood advisories

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the North Coast areas of Cambria, Cayucos and San Simeon overnight, as close to 1 inch of rain per hour was expected to fall on the region.

That warning was in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory was issued for most of San Luis Obispo County through 5:45 a.m. The National Weather Service warned that flooding was especially possible in the area of the Avila Fire burn scar.

The National Weather Service also issued a wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County’s interior valleys and the Cuyama Valley through 4 p.m. Thursday, warning of winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

The wind advisory included parts of Highway 101, State Route 45 and Highway 166 in Cuyama Valley.

A high surf advisory was also issued in SLO County, warning of 10 to 16 foot waves breaking Thursday through early Friday morning. The advisory said flooding is expected during high tide, especially near Port San Luis.

Where can I get sand and sandbags?

Many communities throughout San Luis Obispo County are offering sand to help residents prepare for the storm and prevent flooding.

On Tuesday morning, San Luis Obispo resident Taylor Congdon filled bags at the city’s Corporation Yard on Prado Road, saying he was looking to protect a garage from flooding over the coming days.

These locations will provide sand, but residents must bring their own tools and bags to haul it away. Sandbags are available at many area hardware stores, including Home Depot, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Lowe’s and Farm Supply.

North County

Paso Robles: City Streets Yard: 1220 Paso Robles St.

Templeton: Old County Road and Florence Street

Atascadero: Fire Station 1 at 6005 Lewis Ave.

North Coast

Los Osos: Station 15, South Bay Fire Department, 2315 Bayview Heights Dr and Los Osos Utilities Water Yard, 8th Street and El Moro Avenue

Morro Bay: across the street from the Waste Water Treatment Plant at 170 Atascadero Road

Cambria: Lampton Park, Lampton Street and Laurel Place and Rodeo Grounds Road near the entrance to the East Ranch portion of Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

San Luis Obispo

City Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road

Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road

Santa Rosa Park parking lot, 190 Santa Rosa St.

Sinsheimer Park parking lot, 900 Southwood Drive

South County

Grover Beach: Public Works Department Corporation Yard: 1150 Farroll Road

Pismo Beach: City Corporation Yard: 550 Frady Lane

Arroyo Grande: City Corporation Yard: 1375 Ash St.

Oceano: 13th and Warner streets and 22nd Street at the Arroyo Grande Creek Bridge

Nipomo: behind CSD office on West Dana Street