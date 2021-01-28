Weather News

Thousands of SLO County residents lose power due to storm. Here’s where the outages are

Thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents were without power Thursday morning, as a devastating storm continued to bring heavy rain, wind and flooding to the Central Coast.

PG&E customers lost electricity in Cambria, San Luis Obispo and across the North County, according to the energy company.

The entire town of Santa Margarita appeared to be without power, with an estimated return not until late afternoon.

Here is the latest information, according to PG&E’s outages site:

North County

North Coast

San Luis Obispo

This story will be updated throughout the day as PG&E crews work to restore power.

