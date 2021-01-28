Thousands of SLO County residents lose power due to storm. Here’s where the outages are

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents were without power Thursday morning, as a devastating storm continued to bring heavy rain, wind and flooding to the Central Coast.

PG&E customers lost electricity in Cambria, San Luis Obispo and across the North County, according to the energy company.

The entire town of Santa Margarita appeared to be without power, with an estimated return not until late afternoon.

Here is the latest information, according to PG&E’s outages site:

North County

Santa Margarita: A total of 651 customers lost power around 4 p.m. Wednesday due to an equipment issue. PG&E said power is scheduled to be restored at 2 p.m. Thursday.





Atascadero: An unknown cause knocked out power for 128 customers along Capistrano Avenue at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday. Electricity is set to be restored by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the company's outage map.





An unknown cause knocked out power for 128 customers along Capistrano Avenue at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday. Electricity is set to be restored by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the company’s outage map. Creston: Stormy weather caused a power outage east of Creston that affected 146 customers. Power went out at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday and will likely be restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.

North Coast

Cambria: In a large swath of the East Village, 271 customers lost power at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday due to an equipment issue. Crews are set to restore power by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Cambria: A total of 149 customers lost power in and around the Hillcrest Drive neighborhood at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday due to an equipment issue. They’re scheduled to regain electricity by 1 p.m. Thursday.

Cambria: In the Burton Drive area, 135 customers lost power at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday because of an emergency issue. Electricity is schedule to be restored by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cambria: In the Pineridge Drive neighborhood, an equipment issue knocked out power for 116 customers starting at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday. Power is scheduled to be restored by 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cambria: An equipment issue knocked out power for 83 customers near Leffingwell Cove at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday. Power is set to be restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Cambria: An equipment issue knocked out power for 83 customers near Leffingwell Cove at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday. Power is set to be restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Cambria: A total of 81 customers near the entrance to the Fiscilini Ranch Preserve lost power at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday due to an equipment issue. It's not clear when power will be restored.

Cambria: Along Wales Road, 52 customers lost power at 1:45 p.m. due to an equipment issue. Power is set to be restored by 3 p.m. Thursday.

San Luis Obispo

A total of 82 customers lost power in San Luis Obispo starting at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday due to an equipment issue. Power is scheduled to be restored at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as PG&E crews work to restore power.