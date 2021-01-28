Paso Robles demolished its rain record for second day in a row. Here’s by how much

Paso Robles once again beat its previous record for daily winter rainfall on Thursday — in fact, it demolished it.

According to the National Weather Service, the Paso Robles Airport recorded approximately 2.25 inches of rainfall Thursday, nearly five times more than the previous record for that date.

The old record was 0.46 inches, set in 1981.

This is the second day in a row that Paso Robles broke its existing daily rainfall record.

On Wednesday, the city recorded approximately 1.63 inches of rain, well above the previous record of 0.93 also set in 1981.

According to the National Weather Service, both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara airports also reported record-breaking rainfall.

Santa Maria Airport recorded 1.79 inches of rain as of Thursday night, breaking the 110-year-old record of 1.4 inches, set in 1911. Meanwhile, Santa Barbara Airport saw 1.84 inches of rain, up from the 1.33 inch record set in 1983.

The final amount by which these regions broke their daily records could change, the National Weather Service noted, since the rainfall totals were from earlier Thursday night and rain continued to fall across the entire region for several hours as a winter storm moved across the Central Coast.

Besides higher-than-average rainfall, that storm also brought reports of sinkholes and water rescues to the Paso Robles area.

The heavy deluge is expected to taper off Friday, with chances of more rain returning Tuesday.