Weather News

Person stranded in Salinas River as water rises due to storm, Paso Robles police say

Rising water levels amid a storm in San Luis Obispo County left a person stranded and in need of rescue in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.

The Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a water rescue near the Niblick Road Bridge around 2 p.m. where a person was reportedly stranded in the riverbed below.

Police advised that the eastbound lane of Niblick Bridge and one northbound lane on Highway 101 were closed while emergency responders were on the scene.

As of 2:30 p.m. no injuries were reported, according to police.

As of 2:50 p.m. the water rescue was still underway and traffic on Niblick Bridge remained slow.

The Paso Robles Police Department asked that people avoid the Salinas River area as water levels continued to rise.

Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
