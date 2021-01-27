Paso Robles smashes daily rainfall record as storm soaks California’s Central Coast

In case you did not notice, it rained a bit today.

If you did notice, you might also be aware that the amount of rain was a doozy — one SLO County spot recorded 8 inches of rain by the end of Wednesday and numerous storm-related problems were reported around the Central Coast.

Though it was far from 8 inches, Paso Robles saw its own record-breaking amount of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, Paso Robles smashed its previous Jan. 27 record on Wednesday.

The Weather Service said the North County city recorded 1.63 inches as of Wednesday evening, more than double the previous record of 0.93 inches. The old mark was set in 1981.

Though no other cities have appeared to have broken their daily rainfall records, SLO County received another nod from the National Weather Service.

According to the Los Angeles NWS branch, which covers San Luis Obispo County, our region recorded the strongest wind gusts during Wednesday’s storm.

TV Tower Road outside of Santa Margarita saw wind gusts of up to 69 miles per hour, according to NWS, while the Green Valley Road area in Paso Robles hit gusts of 68 miles per hour.

More wind and rain is on the way Thursday, according to forecasts.