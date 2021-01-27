SLO County postpones COVID vaccinations for second day due to stormy weather 

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed now in San Luis Obispo County to populations beyond the medical care and skilled nursing populations. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department postponed COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its San Luis Obispo site for a second day due to storm weather.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer, said at a news briefing Wednesday that people with San Luis Obispo vaccination appointments scheduled for Thursday will have the opportunity to move their appointments to next week.

The county previously bumped vaccine appointments in San Luis Obispo scheduled for Wednesday, citing “harsh outdoor conditions.”

“This (decision) was not made lightly and with a heavy heart, as I know people were striving to get those appointments and keep those appointments,” Borenstein said. “But I want to reassure people who had appointments today and have appointments scheduled tomorrow that we have been and will be in communications about rescheduling for next week.”

The county is contacting each person individually by email, text or phone, depending on their preference whose appointments were postponed.

Vaccination clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande will remain open Thursday as scheduled, the county said, as observation areas have been safely moved inside, with physical distancing.

Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are readied for vaccinations in San Luis Obispo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

People who had appointments scheduled for Wednesday in San Luis Obispo may receive doses on Monday, while those who had Thursday appointments may receive their shots on Feb. 4.

The county Public Health Department plans to move its San Luis Obispo clinic from its Sierra Way headquarters to Cuesta College starting Friday.

“Storm damage today at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in San Luis Obispo will force the county to postpone tomorrow’s appointments and move Friday’s appointments to the new Cuesta College location,” the agency announced on its Facebook page.

The new vaccination site promises increased parking capacity and improved accessibility for residents with mobility concerns.

Second doses of vaccines may require six-week wait

Because of the limited supply of COVID-19 immunizations, San Luis Obispo County residents who have received a first vaccine dose may need to wait up to six weeks to get a second shot, according to a news release from the county Public Health Department.

The six-week window is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local health officials say that second-dose appointments may be limited now, but that shouldn’t last long as more doses are received each week.

People eligible for coronavirus vaccines can anticipate being notified about getting their second doses about one month after receiving their first doses, the county said. The minimum wait period is three to four weeks depending on the vaccine.

“Do not be alarmed if you cannot receive your second dose of vaccine on the exact day that you are eligible to,” Borenstein said in the release. “While the goal is to administer second doses close to the recommended interval, a few-weeks delay poses no health risks to recipients and will not require that they restart the vaccine series.”

As of Jan. 22, the county Public Health Department had received a total of 9,035 second doses and administered 10,539 first doses, according to the release.

More vaccine shipments are received each week.

How to register for a coronavirus vaccination appointment

The county Public Health Department is only administering vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B — health care workers, skilled nursing facility employees and people age 75 and older.

All vaccine appointments were filled for the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 31.

New first-dose appointments for the following week will be made available at 9 a.m. Thursday, meaning eligible recipients make appointments then.

“There’s no need to stay up all night,” Borenstein said.

Future appointments can be made online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration when they become available.

Appointments can also be made via phone at 805-543-2444. The county’s Phone Assistance Center is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also receive email alerts about vaccinations by signing up at EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a no-cost round-trip ride.