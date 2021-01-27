Live Updates: SLO County hit with heavy rain, power outages; reports of flooding, road closures

Update, 9 a.m.:

The steady downpour in San Luis Obispo County has lead to a flooded road in the North Coast.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Sheffield Street, off of Main Street in Cambria began flooding just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, due to wood blocking a storm drain.

Update, 8:40 a.m.:

As of 8:30 a.m., Rocky Butte near San Simeon had seen 5.2 inches of rain since Tuesday night, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Only three hours prior, the North Coast area was at 2 inches of rain, according to Lindsey.

The North Coast appeared to be hardest hit with rainfall Wednesday morning, with less rain further south and east.

“Heaviest rain will be north of point San Luis lighthouse until this evening,” Lindsey said.

By 8:30 a.m., Cayucos had more than three inches of rain, while Cambria was at three inches, according to Lindsey.

Los Osos neared three inches of rain and monitors at Camp San Luis recorded 2.3 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

In Templeton, 1.5 inches of rain had fallen by Wednesday morning, causing several trees to fall.

Fallen trees were reported on Adelaida Road, Pineknolls Drive near Hartford Street and Vineyard Ranch Way in Templeton on Wednesday morning.

Further south, Arroyo Grande and Nipomo saw less than an inch of rain as of 8:30 a.m.

However, Lindsey said as the “atmospheric river sags south” Thursday morning, South County will experience heavier rainfall.

High wind, flash floor, high surf and coastal flood advisories and warnings remained in effect throughout the county.

Original story:

The rain has started coming down in San Luis Obispo County — and with it, several trees and power lines fell early Wednesday morning.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services said by 6:17 a.m., several trees and power lines had fallen as a result of the storm.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, a tree had fallen down across all lanes of Pozo Road in Santa Margarita around 7 a.m.

Another fallen tree was reported at around 7:30 a.m. near Templeton on Vineyard Ranch Way near Vineyard Drive, according to scanner traffic.

The power was out for several hundred people in Cayucos, Cambria, Templeton, Creston and Paso Robles around 7 a.m., according to the PG&E outage map.

Storm prompts road closures

Authorities closed several roads throughout the county starting on Tuesday afternoon to protect drivers from potential mudslides.

Paso Robles closed River Road from Navajo Avenue to 13th Street from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday for safety, “due to mudslides in past storms.”

On the North Coast, Caltrans closed about 45 miles of Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn through Thursday, as the storm could cause mudslides along the scenic stretch.

National Weather Service issues flash flood, high wind warnings

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area issued a flash flood warning in the Dolan Fire burn scar area in Big Sur, which could also see mudslides.

“Heavy rainfall may lead to debris flows and flash flooding in and near recent burn areas,” the agency said in its warning.

A flash flood warning was also in effect in SLO County from late Tuesday night to Thursday evening. The warning advised that the area near the Avila Fire burn scar in Pismo Beach “could see significant mud and debris flows threatening vulnerable roads and structures.”

1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen across NW SLO County since last evening. The heavy rain will continue across SLO County with moderate to locally heavy rain across Santa Barbara County thru Thu. Heaviest rain over L.A. and Ventura Counties Thu night into Fri. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/hcYzXwAGnd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 27, 2021

High surf, big waves predicted for SLO County

The National Weather Service warned that there are dangerous ocean conditions due to high wind and surf conditions along the Central Coast on Wednesday through Friday.

The storm hitting the shoreline of San Luis Obispo brings strong southerly winds across much of the coastal waters, gusting up to 45 knots, or about 52 mph, according to the Service. North of Point Sal, the winds may reach gusts up to 50 knots, or about 58 mph, according to the Service’s dangerous seas warning.

The waves in this region will likely reach 10 to 15 feet through Thursday morning, the agency wrote in its warning.

Additionally, there will be a high surf reaching 10 to 15 feet with sets to 18 feet across the Central Coast, which may lead to large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents, the Service wrote.

“There will also be hazardous conditions for south-facing harbor entrances, especially Port San Luis,” the Service wrote in its warning. “This is a rare and dangerous event, so it is best to stay in safe harbor through Friday and keep up to date on the latest forecast.”

In addition to the high surf, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory, warning that high tide may flood parking lots, beaches and walkways near Port San Luis.

How much rain has fallen across SLO County?

By 5:30 a.m., most of the North County and North Coast areas had seen “well over 1 inch of precipitation,” PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey tweeted.

Lindsey said Cambria, Los Osos, Camp San Luis and Santa Margarita all experienced more than one inch of rain Wednesday morning, while Rocky Butte, near Hearst Castel has seen more than two inches of rain so far.

According to Lindsey, the Central Coast is slated to get more than six inches of rain on Wednesday.

At 5:30 a.m., Rocky Butte has already seen 2 inches of rainfall. Simultaneously, Cambria, Los Osos, Camp San Luis, Santa Margarita, and the Salinas Dam rain gauges are well over 1 inch of precipitation. Steady rainfall will continue through Thursday, turning to showers by Friday. pic.twitter.com/jTWInzoCZ3 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 27, 2021

Where can I get sand and sandbags?

Many communities throughout San Luis Obispo County are offering sand to help residents prepare for the storm and prevent flooding.

On Tuesday morning, San Luis Obispo resident Taylor Congdon filled bags at the city’s Corporation Yard on Prado Road, saying he was looking to protect a garage from flooding over the coming days.

These locations will provide sand, but residents must bring their own tools and bags to haul it away. Sandbags are available at many area hardware stores, including Home Depot, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Lowe’s and Farm Supply.

North County

Paso Robles: City Streets Yard: 1220 Paso Robles St.

Templeton: Old County Road and Florence Street

Atascadero: Fire Station 1 at 6005 Lewis Ave.

North Coast

Los Osos: Station 15, South Bay Fire Department, 2315 Bayview Heights Dr and Los Osos Utilities Water Yard, 8th Street and El Moro Avenue

Morro Bay: across the street from the Waste Water Treatment Plant at 170 Atascadero Road

Cambria: Lampton Park, Lampton Street and Laurel Place and Rodeo Grounds Road near the entrance to the East Ranch portion of Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

San Luis Obispo

City Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road

Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road

Santa Rosa Park parking lot, 190 Santa Rosa St.

Sinsheimer Park parking lot, 900 Southwood Drive

South County

Grover Beach: Public Works Department Corporation Yard: 1150 Farroll Road

Pismo Beach: City Corporation Yard: 550 Frady Lane

Arroyo Grande: City Corporation Yard: 1375 Ash St.

Oceano: 13th and Warner streets and 22nd Street at the Arroyo Grande Creek Bridge

Nipomo: behind CSD office on West Dana Street