SLO County under 4 weather alerts as powerful winter storm moves in

The storms set to hit San Luis Obispo County could cause flash floods, high winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday in a quartet of alerts.

Much of the county is expected to receive 6 to 10 inches of rain, with 8 to 12 inches possible in the mountains and hills, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said in his Tuesday forecast. Winds could reach speeds of 70 mph.

The storm was expected to arrive on the Central Coast late Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a series of advisories warning of potentially dangerous weather that will remain in effect through the end of the week.

High surf warning: Issued on Tuesday afternoon, to remain in place through 6 p.m. on Friday

Issued on Tuesday afternoon, to remain in place through 6 p.m. on Friday High wind warning: Starting on Tuesday at 10 p.m., to remain in place through 10 a.m. on Thursday

Starting on Tuesday at 10 p.m., to remain in place through 10 a.m. on Thursday Flash flood watch: Starting at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, to remain in place through 10 p.m. on Thursday

Starting at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, to remain in place through 10 p.m. on Thursday Coastal flood advisory: Starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, to remain in place through noon on Thursday

Rain is expected to start falling between 8 and 10 p.m., according to a National Weather Service radar the agency tweeted.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office at weather.gov/lox.

So when are we expecting to start getting rain? Check out the latest output from the HRRR model. Rain should start to overspread the Central Coast after 10pm or so. Then it will likely stall over this area through Wednesday before finally pushing south on Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qeNVtIxNWT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 27, 2021