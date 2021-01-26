SLO County braces for up to 12 inches of rain, flooding as massive storm approaches

Taylor Congdon fills sand bags at the San Luis Obispo Corporation Yard on Prado Road. He wants to protect a garage from forecast heavy rainfall over the upcoming days. The city provides sand, bags can be purchased at the hardware store. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Under bright blue skies Tuesday, residents across San Luis Obispo County prepared for a major winter storm to hit the the Central Coast on Wednesday, bringing up to a foot of rain, high winds and potential flooding and power outages.

Rain and gusting winds are expected to hit the county starting early Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday, said John Lindsey, PG&E meteorologist, in his Tuesday forecast. Other forecasts showed rain arriving as early as Tuesday night.

Lindsey projects the county will receive at least 6 to 10 inches of rain, with gusting winds that could reach 70 mph.

But, he added, “More than 8 and 12 inches of rain may fall in the Santa Lucia Mountains from Big Sur, southward above Cambria, Cayucos and Santa Margarita and along the Irish Hills from Montana de Oro State Park, Diablo Canyon to the Point San Luis Lighthouse.”

Cities urge storm preparation

In response, local leaders warned residents about storm impacts, ordered road closures and provided sand to protect homes from flooding.

In a news release, San Luis Obispo warned residents to get their battery-operated flashlights ready, clear out storm drains, obtain sand if needed and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Additional staff will be ready during the day and nighttime hours to “reduce impacts of the storm,” the city said.

“The city is asking community members to take steps to protect themselves and their property, and prepare for downed trees, flooding near creeks and tributaries, and other damage caused by rain and wind,” the release said.

Paso Robles in a news release estimated the city may receive 9 to 12 inches of rain this week “if the storm stays on its current course.”

Paso Robles police and Emergency Services staff on Monday began to make contact with homeless residents living in the Salinas Riverbed to make sure they have moved to safety before the waterway fills with rain.

The city is trying to avoid repeating an emergency that occurred in 2018, when a CHP helicopter had to be called in to help rescue 10 people from the Salinas River after it suddenly filled with water after heavy rains.

Visitors take a selfie in front of the lighted Pismo Beach sign as storm clouds roll in on Sunday evening. Joe Tarica jtarica@thetribunenews.com

Forecast prompts road closures

In preparation for the storm, authorities closed several roads throughout the county starting on Tuesday afternoon to protect drivers from potential mudslides.

Paso Robles was set to close River Road from Navajo Avenue to 13th Street from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday for safety, “due to mudslides in past storms.”

On the North Coast, Caltrans prepared to close about 45 miles of Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn through Thursday, as the storm could cause mudslides along the scenic stretch.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area also issued a flash flood warning in the Dolan Fire burn scar area in Big Sur, which could also see mudslides.

“Heavy rainfall may lead to debris flows and flash flooding in and near recent burn areas,” the agency said in its warning.

****THIS IS THE TIME TO PREPARE****



Use this brief period of calm weather to you advantage!



Make sure you have your plans, your supplies, your to-go bags ready. The Atmospheric River begins to effect the Bay Area THIS EVENING.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/cPyq2c6Rdv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 26, 2021

Where can I get sand and sandbags?

Many communities throughout San Luis Obispo County are offering sand to help residents prepare for the storm and prevent flooding.

On Tuesday morning, San Luis Obispo resident Taylor Congdon filled bags at the city’s Corporation Yard on Prado Road, saying he was looking to protect a garage from flooding over the coming days.

These locations will provide sand, but residents must bring their own tools and bags to haul it away. Sandbags are available at many area hardware stores, including Home Depot, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Lowe’s and Farm Supply.

North County

Paso Robles: City Streets Yard: 1220 Paso Robles St.

Templeton: Old County Road and Florence Street

Atascadero: Fire Station 1 at 6005 Lewis Ave.

North Coast

Los Osos: Station 15, South Bay Fire Department, 2315 Bayview Heights Dr and Los Osos Utilities Water Yard, 8th Street and El Moro Avenue

Morro Bay: across the street from the Waste Water Treatment Plant at 170 Atascadero Road





Cambria: Lampton Park, Lampton Street and Laurel Place and Rodeo Grounds Road near the entrance to the East Ranch portion of Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

San Luis Obispo

City Corporation Yard parking lot, 25 Prado Road

Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road

Santa Rosa Park parking lot, 190 Santa Rosa St.

Sinsheimer Park parking lot, 900 Southwood Drive

South County

Grover Beach: Public Works Department Corporation Yard: 1150 Farroll Road

Pismo Beach: City Corporation Yard: 550 Frady Lane

Arroyo Grande: City Corporation Yard: 1375 Ash St.

Oceano: 13th and Warner streets and 22nd Street at the Arroyo Grande Creek Bridge

Nipomo: behind CSD office on West Dana Street