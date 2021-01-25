‘This weather is crazy!’ Here’s how much rain fell in SLO County — and what’s on the way

Rain, hail and high winds hit the Central Coast on Monday as a preview of more storms expected in San Luis Obispo County later this week.

Though temperatures remained in the high 50s to the low 60s, hail fell in several areas around the county, including Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey and social media sources.

Winds blew hard throughout the county, reaching a sustained 50 mph with gusts up to 63 mph Monday afternoon, according to Lindsey.

“Our home is rumbling in protest, and our cat has taken refuge under the covers,” Lindsey tweeted on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Central Coast on Monday, effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Northwest winds will reach 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected, according to the agency.

Also on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning; it will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The surf will peak at 14 to 18 feet, and could reach as high as 20 feet on Monday, according to the warning.

How much rain fell in SLO County?

Precipitation totals in San Luis Obispo County remained relatively low, with 24-hour totals ranging from 0.1 inches to 0.35 inches, according to county data as of 5 p.m. Monday.

South County areas such as south Nipomo and east of Arroyo Grande saw rainfall accumulation of about 0.35 inches, while San Luis Obispo accumulated nearly 0.28 inches.

Areas around Paso Robles, Templeton and Atascadero saw rainfall of 0.08 inches to 0.12 inches, according to the county data.

On the North Coast, Cambria saw about 0.12 inches of rain on Monday, county data showed, while Morro Bay accumulated 0.11 to 0.16 inches of precipitation.

The rain came sporadically throughout the day, mostly due to the high winds blowing clouds around, according to Lindsey.

SLO County residents react to hail: ‘This weather is crazy!’

People took to social media on Monday to document the hail that fell across San Luis Obispo County.

“SNOW Luis Obispo?” Cal Poly tweeted on Monday afternoon, with a video of hail falling on its campus.

“Oh hail no!!” Priscilla Wilson posted on Twitter. “This weather is crazy!”

“It is SO weird!” she continued in another post. “It hasn’t so much as rained here in forever and then suddenly there’s so much hail that it’s like a snowstorm.”

Lindsey said the precipitation falling from the sky was classified as hail due to the “convective nature of the cumulonimbus clouds behind last night’s cold front.”

Much more rain can be expected later this week, with up to seven inches of rain predicted. Winds are forecast to blow hard in the county and may reach gusts up to 70 mph.