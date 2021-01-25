SLO County adds 520 new coronavirus cases over weekend — and 7 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 520 coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The county reported 301 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 123 new cases on Sunday and 96 new cases on Monday.

In total, 16,957 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county reported an additional seven deaths due to coronavirus, all between the ages of 60 and 100. Locally, 158 people have died due to the virus.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health lifted the stay-at-home order for the Southern California region, which included San Luis Obispo County.

However, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend and on Monday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 108

Paso Robles: 77

California Men’s Colony: 72

Nipomo: 56

Atascadero: 55

Arroyo Grande: 41

Oceano: 24

Los Osos: 20

Templeton: 16

Grover Beach: 15

Morro Bay: 13

Atascadero State Hospital: 12

Pismo Beach: 7

Santa Margarita: 5

Cambria: 4

Cayucos: 4

San Miguel: 4

Shandon: 2

Creston: 2

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

San Simeon: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 67 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,430 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with 503 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 470 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Four inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 208 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency had not updated its numbers as of Monday afternoon.

The agency reported that 31 of those patients tested positive within the past 14 days. The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported fewer than 11 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 905 as of Friday. The university had not updated its numbers as of Monday afternoon.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,908





1,908 Recovered cases: 14,681

People recovering at home: 1,856

People receiving hospital care: 52

Total people in intensive care units: 17

Deaths due to COVID-19: 158

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.