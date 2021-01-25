SLO County regional stay-at-home order lifted: ‘We are turning a critical corner’

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, talks about San Luis Obispo county coronavirus numbers being grouped with counties in Southern California. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

California health officials on Monday lifted regional stay-at-home orders for the entire state — including San Luis Obispo County.

The move comes as coronavirus infection and hospitalization numbers show signs of rapid improvement from spikes during the winter, according to state health officials.

Though ICU capacity in the Southern California region, which included San Luis Obispo County, remained at 0% as of Saturday, state officials say four-week ICU capacity projections for the area are above 15%, the threshold that allows regions to exit the order.

San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability was at 50% as of Friday, according to the county Public Health Department, with 52 residents being treated hospitals due to COVID-19

The end of the stay-at-home order allows for San Luis Obispo County to return to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy restrictions. As of Monday, the county is under the purple tier, meaning COVID-19 infections are considered “widespread.”

“Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains,” Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer, said in a prepared statement. “COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

The state also announced that the limited stay at home order, which instituted a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on non-essential businesses and activities, expires with the lifting of the regional order. In practice, few jurisdictions had enforced this curfew.

The CDPH news release says COVID-19 is “far from over,” but that there are “positive signs that the virus is spreading at a slower rate across the state.”

The state’s rolling two-week average for new lab-confirmed cases has fallen from about 40,500 to about 31,000 in the past 10 days, with the test positivity rate crashing from 13.4% down to 9.8%, according to state data updated Sunday.

The statewide total for patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 has fallen from a peak of nearly 22,000 on Jan. 6 to a little over 17,800 by Sunday. The ICU total is declining more slowly, but has trended consistently downward for about two weeks.

What does lifting the regional stay-at-home order mean?

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect Dec. 6, 2020, businesses such as restaurants, beauty salons and gyms were required to close indoor operations. Retail stores could remain open indoors at 20% capacity.

The move out of the stay-at-home order will allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and several other types of businesses including barbers, and hair and nail salons to resume operations.

Schools may not reopen fully for in-person instruction until the county has been in the red tier, or “substantial” COVID-19 spread, for at least five days, according to the state public health department.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department may choose to impose stricter rules than those under the purple tier.