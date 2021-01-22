SLO County adds 209 coronavirus cases — with more than 50 COVID patients in hospitals

San Luis Obispo County added 209 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 16,437 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 151 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 18 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Thursday, the most recent update.

A total of 52 patients were being treated at local hospitals due to COVID-19. Of those, 12 were in intensive care units — including four in ICUs out of the county, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 58

Nipomo: 31

Atascadero: 25

California Men’s Colony: 23

Paso Robles: 22

Arroyo Grande: 10

Templeton: 7

Los Osos: 6

Grover Beach: 5

Oceano: 5

Cambria: 4

Morro Bay: 4

San Miguel: 4

Atascadero State Hospital: 2

Cayucos: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

San Simeon: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 86 cases remained under investigation.

The county subtracted one case from Avila Beach’s total coronavirus case count on Friday.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,408 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with 735 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility, Of those, 485 tested positive in the past 14 days.

Four CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Friday that 197 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency said that 20 of those patients tested positive within the past 14 days.

The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported zero hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,176 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,085

Recovered cases: 14,169

People recovering at home: 2,033

People receiving hospital care: 52

Total people in intensive care units: 12

People in intensive care units out of the county: 4

Deaths due to COVID-19: 151

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,221

San Luis Obispo: 2,928

California Men’s Colony: 2,218

Atascadero: 1,460





Nipomo: 1,185

Arroyo Grande: 1,164

Grover Beach: 698

Oceano: 570

Templeton: 485

San Miguel: 411

Los Osos: 365

Morro Bay: 328

Cal Poly (campus residents): 324

Pismo Beach: 259

Atascadero State Hospital: 190

Cambria: 146

Shandon: 118

Santa Margarita: 107

Creston: 67

Cayucos: 58

Avila Beach: 25

San Simeon: 15

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 5,789

Hispanic and Latino: 5,420

Other and under investigation: 4,570

Asian and Pacific Islander: 321

Black or African American: 158

Multiracial: 137

American Indian or Alaska Native: 33

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.