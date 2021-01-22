Coronavirus
SLO County adds 209 coronavirus cases — with more than 50 COVID patients in hospitals
San Luis Obispo County added 209 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 16,437 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 151 people have died due to the virus.
As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.
What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?
According to the state, 18 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Thursday, the most recent update.
A total of 52 patients were being treated at local hospitals due to COVID-19. Of those, 12 were in intensive care units — including four in ICUs out of the county, according to the county.
Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.
ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed Thursday.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
San Luis Obispo: 58
Nipomo: 31
Atascadero: 25
California Men’s Colony: 23
Paso Robles: 22
Arroyo Grande: 10
Templeton: 7
Los Osos: 6
Grover Beach: 5
Oceano: 5
Cambria: 4
Morro Bay: 4
San Miguel: 4
Atascadero State Hospital: 2
Cayucos: 1
Pismo Beach: 1
San Simeon: 1
Santa Margarita: 1
The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 86 cases remained under investigation.
The county subtracted one case from Avila Beach’s total coronavirus case count on Friday.
Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.
CDCR had recorded 2,408 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with 735 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility, Of those, 485 tested positive in the past 14 days.
Four CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.
DHS reported Friday that 197 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency said that 20 of those patients tested positive within the past 14 days.
The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported zero hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,176 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 2,085
- Recovered cases: 14,169
- People recovering at home: 2,033
- People receiving hospital care: 52
- Total people in intensive care units: 12
People in intensive care units out of the county: 4
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 151
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 3,221
- San Luis Obispo: 2,928
California Men’s Colony: 2,218
- Atascadero: 1,460
Nipomo: 1,185
Arroyo Grande: 1,164
Grover Beach: 698
Oceano: 570
Templeton: 485
San Miguel: 411
Los Osos: 365
Morro Bay: 328
Cal Poly (campus residents): 324
Pismo Beach: 259
Atascadero State Hospital: 190
Cambria: 146
Shandon: 118
Santa Margarita: 107
Creston: 67
Cayucos: 58
Avila Beach: 25
San Simeon: 15
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 5,789
- Hispanic and Latino: 5,420
- Other and under investigation: 4,570
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 321
- Black or African American: 158
- Multiracial: 137
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 33
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.
Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
