See photos, video of the destructive storm hammering SLO County

The National Weather Service projected even higher possible rainfall totals.
“Over the next three days, as much as 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall along the Central California coast roughly between Monterey and Santa Barbara,” the National Weather Service said in a post Tuesday afternoon. “This amount of rain in a 72-hour period is very rare for this region.”
The agency issued a series of advisories warning of potentially dangerous weather, including high surf, flash floods and coastal flooding.
Local residents captured these images of stormy weather and its impacts across the Central Coast.
