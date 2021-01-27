See photos, video of the destructive storm hammering SLO County

A powerful storm slammed into San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, resulting in heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the region.

Flooding closed roads in Cambria and Paso Robles, while trees and power lines fell in Paso Robles and Templeton. Meanwhile, high tides and big waves hammered coastal areas.

Much of the county is expected to receive 6 to 10 inches of rain, with 8 to 14 inches possible in the mountains and hills, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said Wednesday. Winds could reach speeds of 70 mph.

The National Weather Service projected even higher possible rainfall totals.

“Over the next three days, as much as 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall along the Central California coast roughly between Monterey and Santa Barbara,” the National Weather Service said in a post Tuesday afternoon. “This amount of rain in a 72-hour period is very rare for this region.”

The agency issued a series of advisories warning of potentially dangerous weather, including high surf, flash floods and coastal flooding.

Local residents captured these images of stormy weather and its impacts across the Central Coast.

As a winter storm walloped San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, flooding from the high tide and heavy rain closed First Street at San Francisco Street in Avila Beach. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A small mudslide was seen on Main Street at Burton Drive in Cambria on Wednesday morning. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Paso Robles photographer Trisha Butcher captured this scene of destruction at Santa Maria Brewing Co. in Atascadero, where heavy rains and gusty winds collapsed an awning and knocked over barrels and heaters on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Trisha Butcher

Waves crash against the Avila Beach Pier on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, as a major winter storm hit San Luis Obispo County. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A combination of high tide and storm surge bring the sea water in Morro Bay Harbor close to the dock ramp. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A solo moored sailboat endures the high winds in Morro Bay Harbor at 8:30 am. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Palm trees bend in the wind Wednesday next to the former fire station, now Community Services District offices, in Avila Beach as a major winter storm hit San Luis Obispo County. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A weather watcher observes the waves at Port San Luis on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A high tide and rain in Avila Beach combined to close First Street at San Francisco Street due to flooding, putting a crosswalk underwater. A major winter storm hit SLO County on Wednesday. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

High winds blew off part of the roof over the barbecue area at the Veterans Hall in Cayucos. Danna Dykstra Coy dannajoyimages.com

