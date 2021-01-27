SLO County adds 215 coronavirus cases, with nearly 100 new cases in SLO

San Luis Obispo County added 215 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

About 44% of the latest local COVID-19 cases were reported in the city of San Luis Obispo.

In total, 17,336 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health lifted the stay-at-home order for the Southern California region, which included San Luis Obispo County.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 95

Paso Robles: 26

Atascadero: 26

Arroyo Grande: 15

Nipomo: 12

Templeton: 8

Morro Bay: 6

Los Osos: 5

Oceano: 4

Cambria: 4

Grover Beach: 3

San Miguel: 3

Pismo Beach: 2

Atascadero State Hospital: 1

California Men’s Colony: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 66 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,431 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Wednesday, with 280 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 252 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Five CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Wednesday that 210 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reported that 21 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

At least one and fewer than 11 ASH patients have died while positive for coronavirus.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,301 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,850

Recovered cases: 12,323

People recovering at home: 1,801

People receiving hospital care: 49

Total people in intensive care units: 16

People in intensive care units out of the county: 2

Deaths due to COVID-19: 161

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.