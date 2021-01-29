SLO County could see showers after 2 days of destructive downpour. Some roads remain closed

The destructive storm that raged throughout San Luis Obispo County for the past two days had, for the most part, moved on from the Central Coast on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasted a 70% chance of light rain throughout the county Friday morning, petering off to a 10% chance in the evening.

The predicted showers paled in comparison to the downpour that left a handful of streets and homes flooded and entire towns without power Wednesday and Thursday.

Paso Robles shattered its daily rain total record two days in a row Wednesday and Thursday, and some areas of San Luis Obispo County saw more than 10 inches of rain.

Some roads remained closed Friday morning as a result of the storm

In addition, a high surf advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the California Highway Patrol, road closures were in place Friday morning at San Luis Bay Drive from Highway 101 to Monte Road in Morro Bay and in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue in Cambria.

Further north, a chunk of Highway 1 broke off and fell into the Pacific Ocean as a result of debris and severe rain. Caltrans was on site Friday morning assessing the damage.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department had not updated its road closure map since Thursday as of 8 a.m. Friday.

According to PG&E, most San Luis Obispo County residents affected by power outages regained power by Friday morning, including customers in Santa Margarita and Cambria.