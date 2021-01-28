SLO County mountains have seen up to 17 inches of rain. Here’s how much your area got

San Luis Obispo County experienced a second day of high winds and heavy rains on Thursday, resulting in flooding across the county.

The North Coast — which was hit the hardest on Wednesday — continues to see rain totals far above other areas of the county, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. He said the region won’t see a respite until Friday, when the rain is supposed to slow to showers.

On Wednesday, Lindsey said he expected many North Coast areas to see over a foot of rain by Thursday evening. He also expected the storm to pivot more toward the south Thursday, bringing heavier rain to the southern parts of San Luis Obispo County.

In his midday report on Thursday, Lindsey said weather watchers in the Santa Lucia mountains above Cambria were reporting between 15 and 17 inches of rain.

Rocky Butte, near San Simeon, had recorded more than 13 inches of rain as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Lindsey said.

Other areas of the county had also tallied double-digit totals from the storm, including 10.28 inches in Cambria and 11.50 inches at the Prefumo Crest Inn in San Luis Obispo.

Los Osos recorded more than 8 inches, while the North County was in the 3- to 5-inch range, led by 4.96 inches in Templeton.

So far, South County communities have not been hit as hard, with Nipomo recording 2.24 inches and 2.16 inches falling in Oceano.

Here’s a full list of rainfall accumulations since the storm began, as of 10 a.m. Thursday (in inches):

Rocky Butte - 13.16

Prefumo Crest Inn - 11.50

Cambria- 10.28

Camp San Luis - 9.20

San Simeon - 8.47

Los Osos - 8.22

Baywood Park at John Lindsey’s house - 6.11

Mission College Prep - 5.74

Morro Toro - 5.72

Lompoc Airport - 5.06

Templeton - 4.96

Salinas Dam - 4.92

San Luis Obispo Reservoir - 4.88

Cal Poly - 4.81

Santa Margarita - 4.76

Diablo Canyon - 4.60

Arroyo Grande Creek - 3.30

Atascadero - 3.29

Davis Peak - 3.11

Paso Robles Airport - 3.08

Lopez Dam - 2.78

Point San Luis Lighthouse - 2.75

Nipomo East - 2.24

Oceano - 2.16

Vandenberg Air Force Base - 2

Creston - 2

Nipomo South - 1.92

Santa Maria Airport - 1.77

Hog Canyon - 1.76

Morro Bay Yacht Club - 1.73

Los Berros - 1.56

Lopez Recreation Area - 1.52

Santa Ynez Airport - 1.52

Shandon - 0.75