See photos, video of waves, rain and floods as storm slams SLO County for second day

Rain, flooding and and massive waves rocked San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, as the Central Coast experienced its second day of stormy weather.

Thousands of PG&E customers lost power due to equipment failures, mainly in Cambria and the North County, while flooding closed roads in Paso Robles, the North Coast and the South County.

Meanwhile, people gathered at local beaches to watch ocean waves pounding the shore.

Tribune photographers and local residents captured these images of the destructive storm across the Central Coast. For more photos and videos of wild weather, go here.

PG&E meteorologist snapped this picture of sea otters floating in the rain on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2020. John Lindsey

SLO County workers assess the flooding on Windsor Boulevard near Santa Rosa Creek on Thursday morning in Cambria as a huge storm dumped rain across the area. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Foamy waves wash up on the beach below the San Luis Yacht Club in Avila Beach on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

The Windsor Boulevard bridge and roadway leading from Highway 1 to Shamel Park in Cambria were closed Thursday due to flooding. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Flood control basin next to Prado Road fills on the second day of rains. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

An egret fishes in the rising waters of San Luis Creek on Thursday morning. The stepping stones used to cross from side to side are covered with water. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A raging Santa Rosa Creek is filled with floodwaters Thursday as it flows past the Windsor Boulevard bridge to Moonstone Beach in Cambria. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Fresno tourists Matt Hubble and his partner huddle under an umbrella to watch the crashing waves in Moonstone Beach for his birthday. Mackenzie Shuman mshuman@thetribunenews.com

Santa Rosa Creek merges with the ocean near Moonstone Beach due to high swells and rain storm. Mackenzie Shuman Mshuman@thetribunenews.com

SLO County workers check the flooding on Windsor Boulevard near Santa Rosa Creek in Cambria on Thursday. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

To submit your photos and videos of the storm, fill out this Google form: https://forms.gle/NJCYFcijStAuZox96.