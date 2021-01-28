SLO County storm floods roads. Here’s what is closed throughout the county

A stretch of Sandoval Road in Atascadero is closed due to flooding in 2019. Flooding closed several roads in San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Continued downpour from the storm sweeping San Luis Obispo County led to road closures, defective traffic signals and flooding throughout the region on Thursday.

Here’s is where the California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department and Caltrans have reported road closures and flooding on the Central Coast on Thursday.

Flooding at Willow Road and Black Lake Canyon Road in Nipomo at 9 a.m.

Flooding at Oso Flaco Lake Road from Division Street to Highway 1 in Nipomo at 9 a.m.

Traffic signal outage at Foothill Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo at 8:35 a.m.

Closure at Turri Road from Los Osos Valley Road to South Bay Boulevard in Los Osos due to flooding at 8:30 a.m.

Closure at San Luis Bay Drive from Highway 101 to Monte Road in San Luis Obispo due to flooding at 8:20 a.m.

Closure at North River Road from Wellsona Road to Estrella Road in Paso Robles due to flooding and debris at 7:15 a.m.

Closure at Main Street from Windsor Boulevard to Cambria Drive in Cambria due to flooding at 7:10 a.m.

Flooding at San Luis Bay Drive off-ramp on Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo at 7:20 a.m.

Flooding at Marlborough Lane and Castle Street in Cambria at 7 a.m.

Flooding at the south Camp Roberts off-ramp on northbound Highway 101 at 7 a.m.

Highway 1 will remain closed from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County through Friday.