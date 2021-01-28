Flash flood warning issued for North Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for much of the North Coast early Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate “very heavy rain falling in Cambria and Cayucos.” Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen so far, according to the Weather Service.

Rainfall is expected to increase and drop between 0.75 and 1 inches in the next hour, and additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible.

According to the agency, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the areas of Cambria, San Simeon, Hearst Castle and Cayucos.

That area has already been hit hard by the winter storm that dropped on the Central Coast on Wednesday, with mudslides, fallen trees and wind damage reported across the North Coast region.

The flood warning is in effect until 4 a.m.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory was issued for almost all of San Luis Obispo County, including San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Point Piedras Blancas, Grover Beach, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Santa Margarita, Baywood-Los Osos, Templeton, Cayucos, Avila Beach, Diablo Canyon, Shell Beach and Lake Lopez.

A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to require a flood warning.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain is increasing across the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo County and could reach up to 1 inch per hour overnight across the county.

Residents should expect urban and small stream flooding, rocks and boulders falling on to roadways from canyon roads, as well as minor debris flows, including the Avila Fire burn scar, the Weather Service says.

Coastal foothills including the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Avila Fire burn scar are the most likely places to experience minor flooding.

The flood advisory is in effect until 5:45 a.m.