Kristin Smart hearing: Judge won’t allow evidence of alleged Paul Flores sexual misconduct

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

During a preliminary hearing for two men accused in the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge denied a motion Friday to include evidence of defendant Paul Flores allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct.

Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said the evidence, which the prosecution moved to have included in the hearing Friday, creates a risk of prejudice against Flores’ character, while having “limited relevance” to the murder charges.

The evidence included rape fantasy pornography, home videos and statements from multiple alleged survivors.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office previously pushed for additional rape charges for Flores at the start of the hearing using much of the same evidence, but was denied then as well, with van Rooyen saying evidence of a sexual assault in the Smart murder case was “weak.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Legal arguments continued Friday in Superior Court in the month-long preliminary hearing in the case against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores, now 44, during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Flores is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from a house party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores and recently moved.

Friday marks the 11th day of the evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, which van Rooyen said is likely to proceed through August.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. His father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

More than a dozen people — including Smart’s parents and former friends and classmates of Smart and Paul Flores, as well as current and retired San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Poly campus detectives, Flores’ ex-girlfriend and a cadaver dog expert — have testified since the hearing began Aug. 2.

At a scheduled hearing Wednesday, the court paused hearings until Friday so that the prosecution and defense could work out new discovery issues.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what’s happened so far in court Friday.

Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, during a preliminary hearing. He is accused of the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Robert Sanger, one of his attorneys, is at right. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Judge denies use of evidence related to sexual misconduct

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle filed a motion to include evidence of Paul Flores allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct in the preliminary hearing.

According to Peuvrelle, witnesses said they saw Kristin Smart with a red Solo cup while attending the party on Crandall Way in San Luis Obispo.

Between an hour and an hour-and-a-half later, she was “passed out in the dirt,” the prosecutor said, implying that Paul Flores drugged her.





Peuvrelle then presented statements made by other women who said they were drugged and raped by Flores.

“It’s virtually the exact same MO in each of these cases,” Peuvrelle said, arguing that Flores’ tactic was to drug women, offer to take them home and then rape them.

Peuvrelle then described rape fantasy porn found on Flores’ computer during a February 2020 search of his San Pedro home, which depicted a man breaking into a woman’s home, putting a cloth over her mouth and raping her.

“Anyone who would repeat that and have an interest in that ... (it) is relevant to proving the intent to rape,” Peuvrelle said.

On Friday, defense attorney Robert Sanger, who is representing Paul Flores, said that the evidence submitted by the prosecution is not related to the murder, so it should not be used in the hearing.

He also said that it’s unfair to link the Smart case to the other women who said they were drugged.





“Saying it’s his MO is way overboard,” he said.

Van Rooyen denied the motion, saying the evidence did not relate to the murder charge, and ran the risk of reflecting badly on Paul Flores’ character.