Kristin Smart hearing: Paul Flores’ ex-friend testifies about murder defendant’s black eye

A former friend of the man accused of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart says he remembers Paul Flores sporting a black eye two days after Smart’s appearance.

Jeromy Moon testified in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday that he didn’t remember Flores being hit in the face during a basketball game.

When Moon asked Flores about the injury, “His response was he woke up with it,” Moon said.

Witness testimony continued Tuesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in the month-long preliminary hearing in the case against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Tuesday marks the sixth day of testimony in the evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, which was originally expected to last about 12 days. Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said last week that it’s likely to proceed through August.

Late last week, the defense posed questions about “other suspects” in the case, including convicted murderer Scott Peterson, who the defense claims could testify in the case. Prosecutors say Peterson was long ago ruled out as a suspect in the Smart case.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole spent most of the day Monday on the stand discussing the lengths he and past investigators went to eliminate other possible suspects.

Prior to Paul Flores’ arrest, the Sheriff’s Office made public statements that he is “the only suspect” in Smart’s disappearance.

The preliminary hearing is not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices and photographing or recording witnesses in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened so far in Tuesday’s hearing. This article will be updated throughout the day.

10:45 a.m.: Former friend of Paul Flores testifies

Moon, who is a year younger that Paul Flores, was attending Arroyo Grande High School when Smart went missing on May 24, 1996.

Moon testified on the stand Tuesday that he did not remember much about the days following Smart’s disappearance.

However, he testified that on May 26, 1996, he met with Flores at about 8 p.m. and noticed the black eye. Flores said he woke up with it and didn’t know where it came from, Moon said.

The next day, Moon recalled, he, Flores and two other people played a game of basketball at a local elementary school.

Moon said he didn’t remember whether Flores was hit in the face during the game, as Flores would tell investigators looking for evidence in the Smart missing person case.

After being provided a copy of his statement to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office investigator from the time, Moon said, “No, he did not get hit in the face.”

Under cross examination, Moon was asked by defense attorney Robert Sanger whether anyone was “throwing elbows” during the game.

“Elbows get thrown up, and people get hit, right?” Sanger asked. “How do you know he didn’t get hit in the face?”

“I don’t remember him getting hit in the face,” Moon replied.

“Exactly,” Sanger said.

The attorney asked Moon about his cooperation with investigators, including as recently as June in preparation for his testimony.

“If I knew there was wrongdoing ... I had zero problems telling the truth,” Moon said.

Kristin Smart murder case at a glance

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, who lives in Arroyo Grande, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Testimony in the preliminary hearing began Aug. 2 with Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise, and continued through Aug. 3 with several former Cal Poly students who lived with Smart at the university’s Muir Hall or attended a house party with her in the hours before she vanished.

Aug. 4. featured legal arguments over admitting a booking photo that showed Paul Flores with a black eye days after Smart’s disappearance. The retired Cal Poly police detective who was the first to interview Flores, Lawrence Kennedy, also recounted his investigation.

Van Rooyen also unsealed a defense motion to suppress evidence that speculates about other people the defense says should have been investigated and reveals a few new details about searches conducted by law enforcement in the case over more than two decades.

Smart’s friend and next-door neighbor in Muir Hall testified on Aug. 5 about going out to a house gathering earlier in the evening of Smart’s disappearance. She recalled splitting up with the then-sober Smart, who wanted to go to a house party on Crandall Way.

The woman described how she and other dorm mates called in a missing person’s report to Cal Poly police, whose investigation she criticized.

On Aug. 9, the defense spent the day questioning Cole about several men the defense says should have been investigated as suspects. The Sheriff’s Office detective testified that leads into other suspects either went nowhere or were ruled out.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.