SLO County DA’s Office disqualified from Tianna Arata case due to Dow fundraiser, judge rules

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge handed a major victory to a group of Black Lives Matter protesters on Friday, disqualifying the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office due to “a clear conflict.”

Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero on Friday ruled that the entire county District Attorney’s Office is disqualified from prosecuting the multi-co-defendant case primarily due to elected District Attorney Dan Dow’s outspoken activism for causes opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement.

At issue was an email sent to Dow’s supporters by his wife and paid for by his re-election campaign days after his office filed charges against alleged protest organizer Tianna Arata that sought financial donations and claimed that Dow was “leading the fight” against the “wacky defund the police” and social justice movement.

“(The email) established a clear conflict of interest,” Guerrero said in court Friday. “(By) delivering this fundraising email to potentially tens of thousands of people immediately after filing the charges, Mr. Dow sought political and professional benefit and campaign contributions in conjunction with the prosecution of the above-entitled cases.”

Dow could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the absence of the District Attorney’s Office, the state Attorney General could take over the case, should they choose to. A representative logged into the proceeding Friday indicated that the office knew very little about the case.

The ruling affects Arata and her three co-defendants, as well as three other men charged separately who joined in Arata’s defense motion. One protester, Elias Bautista, who is being charged with a felony, did not join in the motion and will continue to be tried by the local agency.

Three of Arata’s co-defendents were in court Friday as Guerrero issued his ruling, as Arata watched the proceedings via Zoom. The defendents and their attorneys called the ruling “huge” following the hearing.

Guerrero also approved a defense request for the DA’s Office investigative reports and other evidence that would show whether it was discriminatory when deciding which of the hundreds of protesters to charge.

But the judge denied requests to place a gag order on the San Luis Obispo Police Department and CHP over alleged biased statements, and ruled against entirely dismissing the case on First Amendment grounds.

Neither Arata, a 20-year-old protester who was arrested in July and charged with 13 misdemeanors, or her three co-defendants — Marcus Montgomery, 24, Joshua Powell, 23, and Amman Asfaw, 22 — have yet entered pleas in their case pending Guerrero’s rulings on the various defense motions.

The charges in the four-defendant case stem from a July 21 protest in which demonstrators marched on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo, blocking traffic for less than an hour.

Arata, a former San Luis Obispo resident, was arrested as she was loading signs into a car at Mitchell Park after the protest. She faces charges of false imprisonment, obstructing a public thoroughfare and resisting arrest.

Her co-defendants, Asfaw, Montgomery and Powell, are facing between one and three similar misdemeanors each. They live in San Luis Obispo.

Each charge carries a maximum of six months in San Luis Obispo County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

While the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office argues the protesters, led by Arata, held residents “hostage” on the highway and elsewhere around the downtown area, the defense has argued in court documents the prosecution “would severely chill lawful assembly and freedom of speech,” and “is not even remotely ethical.”

In a case that has attracted national attention, at least one of the prosecution’s alleged victims publicly accused the District Attorney’s Office of trying to convince him he was victimized by the July 21 protest, despite his objections.

Several other people are facing both felony and misdemeanor charges related to the July 21 event as well as a June 1 protest in which San Luis Obispo police officers fired tear gas and pepper bullets at demonstrators.

Defense attorneys argue for DA’s dismissal

On Thursday, Guerrero heard verbal arguments from defense attorneys Patrick Fisher, Curtis Briggs, and others, as well as deputy district attorney Delaney Henretty over a handful of defense motions.

Those include a motion to dismiss the case on First Amendment grounds, a motion to place a gag order on San Luis Obispo police and the California Highway Patrol from publicly commenting further on the case, and a request to have the District Attorney’s Office removed from prosecuting the case.

The defense alleges that biased statements made to the public by Henretty and elected District Attorney Dan Dow, who has spoke at events in which speakers were critical of Black Lives Matter, would deprive the defendants of a fair trial before a jury.

Guerrero said in court Thursday that he would not issue his rulings on the case of Arata and her three co-defendants that day.

Instead, he said, his rulings will be announced in a hearing Friday morning.

Does district attorney’s politics ‘trickle down’ to protester case?

On Thursday afternoon, Guerrero heard arguments about Dow’s well-publicized conservative politics, and whether his office can fairly prosecute Black Lives Matter-related cases.

Fisher, who said he has long had a good personal relationship with Dow, noted the district attorney’s angry social media comments on the day of the protest, and subsequent statements made by Dow at events featuring speakers critical of the Black Lives Matter movement as examples of bias.

He also noted a re-election campaign fundraiser email sent by Dow’s wife, paid for by Dow’s political campaign, solicited political donations the day after Dow’s office charged Arata. He called Dow “a uniquely, politically vocal DA” and said that “nothing’s going to be done (in his office) without his blessing.”

“His views are very important to this case because they’re antithetical to the views of the protesters,” Fisher said, adding that his conservative views have “invaded his decision making.” “This just isn’t the right case for Mr. Dow.”

As further evidence, Fisher argued, Dow has told the public at large he cannot comment on the ongoing case yet wrote a lengthy post on a private conservative Facebook group to “defend himself to his base” over the case.

Henretty defended his boss, saying Dow is a fair decision maker who ultimately charged a motorcyclist who ran into Black Lives Matter protester in an incident in September.

“People talk about Mr. Dow being biased. They don’t mention how he meets with minority groups regularly,” as well as prisoners in rehabilitaton programs, Henretty told Guerrero. He added that, as a prosecutor, he would personally not take a case he thought were the result of bias.

Henretty added that Dow’s campaign email was sent on his birthday, which the email noted, and which happened to coincide with the filing of Arata’s charges.

A representative from the California Attorney General’s Office also told Guerrero that the agency opposes taking over the case from the District Attorney’s Office.

But Fisher said the damage done in the case is irreversible.

“This office can’t handle this case. It’s too messy,” he said. “This court, all due respect, needs to clean it up.”