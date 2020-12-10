SLO activist Tianna Arata back in court as defense argues to remove DA, dismiss case

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A local Black Lives Matter organizer and three of her fellow activists were in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Thursday morning. There a judge is expected to hear arguments from attorneys on both sides over a handful of motions including a request to dismiss the case.

Neither Tianna Arata, a 20-year-old protester who was arrested in July and charged with 13 misdemeanors, or her three co-defendants — Marcus Montgomery, 24, Joshua Powell, 23, and Amman Asfaw, 22 — have yet entered pleas in their case pending Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero’s rulings on the various defense motions.

The charges in the four-defendant case stem from a July 21 protest in which demonstrators marched on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo, blocking traffic for less than an hour.

Arata, a former San Luis Obispo resident, was arrested as she was loading signs into a car at Mitchell Park after the protest. She faces charges of false imprisonment, obstructing a public thoroughfare, and resisting arrest.

Her co-defendants, Asfaw, Montgomery and Powell, are facing between one and three similar misdemeanors each. They live in San Luis Obispo.

Each charge carries a maximum of six months in San Luis Obispo County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

While the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office argues the protesters, led by Arata, held residents “hostage” on the highway and elsewhere around the downtown area, the defense has argued in court documents the prosecution “would severely chill lawful assembly and freedom of speech,” and “is not even remotely ethical.”

In a case that has attracted national attention, at least one of the prosecution’s alleged victims publicly accused the District Attorney’s Office of trying to convince him he was victimized by the July 21 protest, despite his objections.

Several other people are facing both felony and misdemeanor charges related to the July 21 event as well as a June 1 protest in which San Luis Obispo police officers fired tear gas and pepper bullets at demonstrators. They are being tried separately from Arata’s case.

A flyer for a protest outside the San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse Dec. 10, 2020, in support of local Black Lives Matter protesters during their court hearing. Facebook screengrab

Roughly 50 supporters of Arata and her co-defendants arrived outside the courthouse around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a demonstration protesting the District Attorney’s Office case against them, as they have at each of Arata’s court appearances.

On Thursday, Guerrero is expected to hear verbal arguments from defense attorneys Patrick Fisher, Curtis Briggs, and others, as well as deputy district atorney Delaney Henretty over a handful of defense motions.

Those include a motion to dismiss the case on First Amendment grounds, a motion to place a gag order on San Luis Obispo police and the California Highway Patrol from publicly commenting further on the case, and a request to have the District Attorney’s Office removed from prosecuting the case.

The defense alleges that biased statements made to the public by Henretty and elected District Attorney Dan Dow, who has spoke at events in which speakers were critical of Black Lives Matter, would deprive the defendants of a fair trial before a jury.

It is unclear if Guerrero plans to rule on each motion Thursday, or take the issues under submission for a ruling at a later date.