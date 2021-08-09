Kristin Smart hearing: Defense questions detective on ‘other suspects’ in disappearance

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will testify Monday afternoon about being shooed away from the backyard of Paul Flores’ father — near where investigators say Smart’s remains were buried.

Witness testimony resumed Monday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in the preliminary hearing in the Smart case against Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved. Ruben Flores has pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact.

Monday marks the fifth day of testimony in the evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, which was originally expected to last about 12 days. Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said last week that it’s likely to proceed through August.

Testimony began Aug. 2 with Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise, and continued through Aug. 3 with several former Cal Poly students who lived with Smart at the university’s Muir Hall or attended a house party with her in the hours before she vanished.

Aug. 4. featured legal arguments over admitting a booking photo that showed Paul Flores with a black eye days after Smart’s disappearance. The retired Cal Poly police detective who was the first to interview Flores, Lawrence Kennedy, also recounted his investigation.

Van Rooyen also unsealed a defense motion to suppress evidence that speculates about other people the defense says should have been investigated and reveals a few new details about searches conducted by law enforcement in the case over more than two decades.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Smart’s friend and next-door neighbor in Muir Hall testified on Aug. 5 about going out to a house gathering earlier in the evening of Smart’s disappearance. She recalled splitting up with the then-sober Smart, who wanted to go to a house party on Crandall Way.

The woman described how she and other dorm mates called in a missing person’s report to Cal Poly police, whose investigation she criticized.

Also on Aug. 5, the defense posed questions about “other suspects” in the case, including convicted murderer Scott Peterson, who the defense claims could testify in the case. Prosecutors say Peterson was long ago ruled out as a suspect in the Smart case.

The preliminary hearing is not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices and photographing or recording witnesses in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what’s happened so far in Monday’s hearing. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, left, talks to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole during a Aug. 3, 2021, preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, accused of murdering and concealing the body of missing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Detective fields more questions about defense’s ‘other suspects’

Testimony began about an hour late Monday morning following an in-chambers conference, during which the defense was provided with records of interviews previously undisclosed to the defense.

Those interviews are related to three men that defense attorney Robert Sanger, who is representing Paul Flores, previously said should have been followed up on by investigators as possible suspects.

Those include Shahn Whitted, who had been dating Smart around the time of her disappearance. After they broke up, Whitted burned her shoes on her doorstep and left a “mean note,” according to the filing.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole, the main investigator in the Smart case, testified that Whitted admitted burning Smart’s shoes because Whitted said she was spreading lies about him. But Whitted told investigators the two made up shortly thereafter, Cole testified the reports showed.

Whitted said he last saw Smart a couple days before she disappeared.

The defense had also previously said that a “Yanish” who lived on the second floor of Muir Hall above Smart, had stalked Smart and stood outside her window prior to her disappearance.

Smart reported this to a resident assistant, Sanger wrote in a defense motion to suppress evidence gathered in searches by investigators, but there was no follow-up investigation on Yanish. Cole testified that there was no one by the name Yanish attending Cal Poly in 1996.

But on Monday, Cole said that San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office investigator J.T. Camp may have discovered the identity of Yanish as Janusz Bejasarowicz, who “could be” the Yanish sought by the defense.

In an FBI questionnaire sent to all students and faculty at the university, Bejasarowicz reportedly responded that he was in Muir Hall on Memorial Day weekend and that he knew Smart from a shared class and the dorm.

According to Cole, a Cal Poly police incident report was found in Smart’s dorm room that shows that Bejasarowicz submitted a report that Smart had been “stalking” him and calling him in the early morning hours.

The report states that on April 28, 1996, Bejasarowicz awoke to see Smart standing in his dorm room looking at him. Once she saw he was awake, she left the room, Cole said, citing the report.

Sanger also questioned Cole about Ted Munley, who slept in Smart’s dorm room the night she went missing, after Smart’s roommate slept over in Munley’s room with his roommate.

Smart’s roommate had let a traveling friend sleep in her bed that night, and that friend let Munley into the room but insisted he sleep on the floor. She awoke with him in the bed, she told investigators.

Munley told investigators in the first of two interviews that he slept in his own dorm room that night. When confronted about the discrepancy in a later interview, Munley said he had been drinking heavily that night and forgot.

According to testimony, when asked during one of the interviews what happened to Smart, Munley reportedly said she “got into a car with some strange guy.”

Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, during a preliminary hearing. He is accused of the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Robert Sanger, one of his attorneys, is at right. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Paul Flores’ ex-girlfriend to testify in preliminary hearing

Before the lunch recess, attorneys for both sides discussed the expected testimony of Angie C. — her full name was not published in court documents or mentioned in court — who was Paul Flores’ girlfriend for approximately two years from 2003 to 2005, according to an unsealed prosecution statement of the case.

She is expected to take the stand later Monday.

The woman previously told investigators she moved in with Flores in Lawndale after they met at a bar when she was 21 years old and he was 28, according to the unsealed documents.

The woman told investigators of one incident where she and Flores were “rough-housing” and he took it too far and “snapped,” according to the unsealed documents. In that incident, he held a butter knife to her throat, she told investigators.

The woman had also told investigators of a time when the couple passed a Kristin Smart billboard in Arroyo Grande and she asked Flores about the sign. He responded, “Oh, just some girl who went missing,” she said, and never mentioned any involvement.

The couple then went to Ruben Flores’ property on White Court in Arroyo Grande. The woman says she attempted to pick an avocado from the backyard of the property and was abruptly told to get out of the back yard by Paul and Ruben Flores.

Van Rooyen said he would limit Angie C.’s testimony to her experience in Ruben Flores’ backyard, noting that the other information she told investigators would only speak to Flores’ character and not be useful for the purposes of a preliminary hearing.

Paul Flores, left, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, is suspected of being an accessory in the case. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Paul Flores, father accused of killing Cal Poly student, hiding body

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, who lives in Arroyo Grande, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.