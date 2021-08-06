1 person killed in head-on car crash near Avila Beach

Paramedics respond to a traffic collision on San Luis Bay Drive at Apple Orchard Lane in Avila Beach. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

One person was killed in a head-on collision near Avila Beach on Friday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck crossed into another lane and struck a van head-on in the area of San Luis Bay Drive and Apple Orchard Lane. The crash happened just before 3 p.m., according to emergency response app, PulsePoint.

One person was killed and at least one person was transported to the hospital, CHP says.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department, CHP and paramedics are on the scene.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

San Luis Bay Drive is currently closed at the Avila Beach fire station.