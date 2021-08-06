Local
1 person killed in head-on car crash near Avila Beach
One person was killed in a head-on collision near Avila Beach on Friday afternoon.
According to California Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck crossed into another lane and struck a van head-on in the area of San Luis Bay Drive and Apple Orchard Lane. The crash happened just before 3 p.m., according to emergency response app, PulsePoint.
One person was killed and at least one person was transported to the hospital, CHP says.
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department, CHP and paramedics are on the scene.
San Luis Bay Drive is currently closed at the Avila Beach fire station.
