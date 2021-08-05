Kristin Smart hearing: Defense questions Cal Poly detective about early investigation

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A defense attorney representing the man accused of murdering Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart spent Thursday morning asking a retired campus police detective whether he pursued any other people of interest in the case beyond his client.

Attorney Robert Sanger said in a court motion unsealed Wednesday that investigators focused their attention on his client, Paul Fores, following a meeting on May 31, 1996, and ignored other possible leads due to “confirmation bias” — also known as tunnel vision.

Witness testimony resumed Thursday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court for the preliminary hearing in the case of Smart, who prosecutors say was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person to see the 19-year-old Smart alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996. He is accused of raping or attempting to rape Smart in his dorm room before killing her.

Smart’s body has never been found, but investigators believe it was buried at the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and “recently” moved, according to a San Luis Obispo County probation report.

Thursday marked the fourth day of testimony in an evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores that was expected to last at least 12 days before the judge in the case said Wednesday it’s likely to proceed through August.

So far, the prosecution has laid out its case against the father-and-son co-defendants in a mostly linear fashion.

Testimony began Monday with Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise, and continued through Tuesday with several former Cal Poly students who lived with Smart at Cal Poly’s Muir Hall or attended a house party with her in the hours before she vanished.

Wednesday featured legal arguments over admitting a booking photo that showed Paul Flores with a black eye days after Smart’s disappearance. The retired Cal Poly police detective who was the first to interview Flores, Lawrence Kennedy, also recounted his investigation.

The judge in the case also unsealed a defense motion to suppress evidence that reveals details about some 40 searches conducted by law enforcement in the case over more than two decades.

The preliminary hearing is not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices and photographing or recording witnesses in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what’s happened so far at Thursday’s hearing. This article will be updated as the day progresses.

10:20 a.m.: Defense discusses retired detective’s notes

Kennedy resumed testimony Thursday morning, a day after Sanger received more than 500 pages of handwritten notes and other records from Kennedy’s investigation from the prosecution.

Sanger said the notes included information that Smart’s friend, Margarita Campos, received three phantom phone calls early in the morning of May 29, 1996, five days after Smart’s disappearance.

According to Sanger, Kennedy had written that Campos received a phone call between 2:30 and 3 a.m. in which a female caller mumbled something indecipherable before hanging up. Campos received two subsequent hang-up calls, Sanger said in court, citing the notes.

Kennedy did not recall Campos’ statements, he said.

Sanger said that Campos told Kennedy the calls were significant because Smart had made similar early morning calls to her in the past.

Sanger also went down a list of other people of interest who Kennedy never followed up on. Prosecutors have said in the motions unsealed Wednesday that those individuals were either ruled out as suspects or were not considered suspects.

Sanger asked about a May 31, 1996 meeting Kennedy had with San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office investigators, after which point “the focus of (the Smart) investigation changed.”

Kennedy’s notes showed that Cal Poly investigators had planned a meeting with mental health professionals that was canceled following that meeting.

“Pretty much from May 31 on, the focus was Paul Flores?” Sanger asked Kennedy on Thursday.

The retired detective said the DA’s Office was to focus solely on Flores while Cal Poly investigators would continue to focus on the missing persons case.

Kennedy said he “continued to follow up on any lead he received” even after the meeting.

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, who lives in Arroyo Grande, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.