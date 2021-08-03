Kristin Smart hearing: Ex-student says he saw murder defendant Paul Flores ‘lurking’ in dorm

A former neighbor of missing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart on Tuesday described the man accused of killing her as “a lurker, a creep” who hung around Smart’s residence hall room in the months leading up to her disappearance in 1996.

“Everyone knew Paul (Flores) was creepy. A lot of women felt uncomfortable around him,” Steven Flemming, a resident in Muir Hall at the time, said on the witness stand in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. “He was not welcome.”

Witness testimony resumed Tuesday morning in the case of Smart, who was allegedly murdered more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person to see the 19-year-old Smart alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996. He is accused of raping or attempting to rape Smart in his dorm room before killing her.

Smart’s body has never been found, but investigators believe it was buried at the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and “recently” moved, according to a San Luis Obispo County probation report.

Tuesday marks the second day of testimony in an evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores that’s expected to last at least 12 days.

The preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for early July, had been postponed several times as the defense continued to gather alleged evidence in the case from the prosecution.

Proceedings are not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

On Tuesday morning, van Rooyen heard testimony from Flemming, who said he was close friends with Smart, a freshman.

Flemming said the two hit it off shortly after he moved to the building in 1996.

He and Smart would talk about their problems including his own homesickness, Flemming said, though she was more mature and listened more than shared.

“In school, you have certain people who just get you, and she got me,” Flemming said.

Flemming recalled two occasions where he saw Flores, who lived in nearby Santa Lucia Hall, sitting alone in the common area of the Muir Hall at about 1 a.m. — “lurking,” in Flemming’s words.

In another occasion, Flemming said he saw Flores in Smart’s dorm room, though he didn’t know why, but recalled seeing Smart being “standoffish” to him. Flemming said Smart was too kind of a person to tell Flores off.

“She helped me through some stuff,” Flemming said of Smart. “Sometimes I feel like I failed her.”

Paul Flores, father accused of killing Kristin Smart, hiding body

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, who lives in Arroyo Grande, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Court records related to an unsuccessful prosecution attempt to charge Paul Flores with two counts of rape involving female victims in Los Angeles were unsealed in court last month.

In addition to information from 29 women about Flores’ alleged sexually predatory behavior, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Statement of the Case also showed that investigators found video evidence of rape of an intoxicated person against Flores at his San Pedro home, as well as traces of human blood in disturbed soil underneath Ruben Flores’ home.