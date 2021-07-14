Paul and Ruben Flores to make first in-person court appearance in Kristin Smart murder case

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

The two men accused in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart will make their first courtroom appearance on Wednesday.

Paul Flores, who is accused of murdering Smart, and his father Ruben, who is charged with criminal accessory, are expected to appear in San Luis Obispo Superior Court ahead of a marathon preliminary hearing set to begin Tuesday in which evidence will be presented.

That hearing is expected to last at least 12 days.

Both men will appear in court with their attorneys Wednesday, marking the first time either defendant had stepped foot into a courtroom.

Paul Flores, a 44-year-old San Pedro resident, had been appearing in court via Zoom from San Luis Obispo County Jail.

His father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores of Arroyo Grande, was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody

The defendants’ attorneys are expected to argue a motion by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to amend their criminal complaint, which could add additional charges in the case.

The Los Angeles Times reported after a court hearing Monday that deputy district attorney Christopher Peuvrelle is expected to ask van Rooyen to add two charges of rape against Paul Flores for alleged crimes that occurred in San Pedro, where Paul has long lived.

The newspaper cited a Los Angeles police captain who said San Luis Obispo County prosecutors were looking at two sexual assaults that occurred in the San Pedro area.

Those rape charges could bolster the prosecution’s murder case by establishing a pattern of behavior, Jonathan Tippett, who oversees the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, told the newspaper.

District Attorney Dan Dow alleged at a news conference that Paul Flores committed Smart’s murder during the commission of a rape or attempted rape. He also said that his office was investigating sexual assault allegations made against Paul Flores by several Los Angeles-area women.

Van Rooyen is also expected to hear arguments from attorneys of several people who are challenging their subpoenas to testify during next week’s preliminary hearing.

The hearing, now scheduled to start Tuesday, will be the first time details about the investigation into Smart’s disappearance will be discussed in court testimony.

On Wednesday, Van Rooyen is expected to hear a motion by attorney Jeffry Radding, who represents Susan Flores, Paul’s mother, to quash a District Attorney’s Office subpeona to testify in the July 20 preliminary hearing.

Paul Flores faces 25 years to life if convicted of murder

Paul Flores was the last person seen with the then-19-year-old Smart before her disappearance in 1996. Her body has never been found, although investigators believe it was buried at Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home and “recently” moved, according to court documents.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection to Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores, left, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, is suspected of being an accessory in the case. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Van Rooyen has issued a gag order preventing parties involved — including Dow and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson — from making any public statements regarding the proceedings outside the courtroom.