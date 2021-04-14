Live updates: Paul Flores sexually assaulted and murdered Kristin Smart, SLO County DA says

Read the latest updates to this story >> >> It took 24 years for an arrest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart. Here’s how it happened

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow on Wednesday said Paul Flores raped or attempted to rape and then killed missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Dow said at a news conference at the San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse Wednesday that he has filed a murder charge against Flores and, for the first time, said that Flores committed a sexual assault in the act.

Paul Flores, who was the last person seen with Smart before her disappearance in 1996, was arrested in San Pedro on Tuesday, and booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder.

He is being charged with first degree murder, which includes the consideration of the sex act.

He is being held without bail ahead of a scheduled arraignment Thursday. His father, Ruben Flores, also will be arraigned Thursday.

His father, Ruben Flores, was taken into custody in Arroyo Grande Tuesday and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory. Ruben Flores’ bail is set at $250,000, and he remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Dow said he couldn’t say specifically what evidence has been collected.

“We don’t want to jeopardized the fair process moving forward,” Dow said. “Significant information has come in over the past two years, and in the past month ago. ... We believe there’s a location where Kristin Smart was taken.”

But Dow said investigators believe they know the general location of where Smart’s body is buried, but won’t get into details.

He didn’t say specifically where the alleged crimes occurred, but added, “We certainly believe Mr. Flores’ room was a crime scene.”

News conference offers DA perspective

District attorney Dan Dow said “we must never diminish the rights of keeping victims’ rights at the forefront” and that “we owe the Smart family a debt of gratitude” for their patience and strength.

“The DA’s Office has carefully reviewed the case and independently determined sufficient evidence exists to proceed with the case,” Dow said.

Dow said he is asking the public for information they may have about Flores committing additional “assaults or other acts.”

He was known to frequent bars in San Pedro from 2005 until the present day. Those with information may call 805-549-7867.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson said that Paul Flores became a suspect in late 2016 after uncovering additional evidence after Flores was considered “a person of significant interest before that.”

In 2017, Parkinson said that Sheriff’s talked to witnesses who had not been previously interviewed, learning some new information from the “Your Own Backyard” podcast that Chris Lambert produced.

“That eventually led to interviewing that witness,” Parkinson said. “With the knowledge of new witnesses, Sheriff’s detectives secured a court order authorizing the interception and monitoring of Paul Flores’ cell phones and text messages.”

“No body homicides are obviously complicated and difficult,“ Dow said. “They’re confident and difficult, but we don’t make a decision to file unless we can prove a case.”

Arrests end decades of speculation

At a news conference Tuesday, county Sheriff Ian Parkinson confirmed the arrests followed new evidence investigators acquired in the past two years.

Parkinson said thanks to that new information, and recent searches of the Flores father and son’s homes, the department was able to recover new forensic physical evidence it believes ties Paul Flores to the murder of Smart.

The Sheriff’s Office also secured a court order for surveillance of Paul Flores’ electronic communications, including cell phone and text message records, Parkinson said.

But investigators have not recovered Smart’s body.

The arrests came nearly a month after the Sheriff’s Office named Paul Flores — who was the last person seen with Smart before her disappearance — the “prime suspect” in the case and searched his father’s house in Arroyo Grande.

On March 15 and 16, the Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Ruben Flores, confiscating a Volkswagen Cabriolet from the driveway and using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar under a porch and in a back yard.

Officials have not said what if anything was found during that search.

The search of Ruben Flores’s home took place about a month after Paul Flores was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That arrested “originated as a result of information obtained” during the service of several search warrants in 2020, including one at Flores’ home in San Pedro, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said then.