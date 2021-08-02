Kristin Smart hearing updates: Defense attorneys question missing Cal Poly student’s mother

Paul Flores, left appears at his arraignment. He was taken into custody in San Pedro and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of the murder of Kristin Smart. The Cal Poly student disappeared in May 1996. Robert Sanger, center and Sara Sanger at right both representing him in the preliminary hearing. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 12:20 p.m.:

During a preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, defense attorneys asked questions that appeared to suggest that missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart had disappeared at least once before.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering Smart, who vanished in 1996, and hiding her body with the help of his father, Ruben Flores.

Under cross examination by Robert Sanger, Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Smart’s mother, Denise Smart, said her daughter had worked before college as a lifeguard and counselor at a Christian camp in Hawaii.

Robert Sanger and Sara Sanger take notes. Both are representing Paul Flores who is at a preliminary hearing, accused of murder and the last person to see Cal Poly student Kristin Smart alive in May of 1996. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Sanger asked Denise Smart if she was aware that Kristin Smart had applied for work “outside the country.” She said she was not.

The defense attorney asked if Kristin Smart had ever been to Thailand, to which her mother said she went to the country on a family trip.

He asked whether she had said anything about wanting to go to Thailand in the spring of 1996. Denise Smart said “No.”

Denise Smart said her daughter spoke “very infrequently” about boyfriends, adding that she was only vaguely aware of her daughter’s interest in a boy Denise Smart did not know in the fall of 1995.

Harold Mesick, who represents Ruben Flores, asked Denise Smart if she was aware of three alleged sightings of Kristin at Taco Bell restaurants, which Denise Smart confirmed Kristin enjoyed, along Interstate 5. Denise Smart said “No.”

Right is Harold Mesick, attorney representing Ruben Flores, father of Paul Flores, charged as an accessory to murder in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in May 1996. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

She also responded “no” when Mesick asked whether she was aware Kristin “went missing” briefly while working as a lifeguard in Hawaii.

Denise Smart was excused from the stand just prior to the lunch recess.

Original story:

The mother of missing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart spoke Monday morning in San Luis Obispo Superior Court during a preliminary hearing for two men accused of killing her daughter and hiding her body.

“She always felt like a gift to our family,” Denise Smart said of her daughter. “She was so energetic and had a great smile. She was the best hugger.”

The hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is expected to last at least 12 full days.

The hearing, originally scheduled for early July, had been postponed several times as the defense continued to gather alleged evidence in the case from the prosecution.

The hearing is expected to feature a series of witnesses including investigators, archaeologists and cadaver dog experts, as well as women who are expected to testify to Paul Flores’ past sexual assaults and predatory behavior.

The hearing is not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen is presiding over the preliminary hearing of Paul and Ruben Flores accused of crimes related to the disappearance of Kristin Smart in May 1996. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person to see the 19-year-old Smart alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus dorms on May 24, 1996. He is accused of raping or attempting to rape Smart in his dorm room before killing her.

Smart’s body has never been found, but investigators believe it was buried at the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and “recently” moved, according to a San Luis Obispo County probation report.

On Monday, deputy district attorney Christopher Peuvrelle called Denise Smart, Kristin’s mother, as the preliminary hearing’s first witness.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle asks questions of Denise Smart, about her daughter Kristin Smart a student who disappeared from Cal Poly in May 1996. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

She described in Superior Court how Kristin Smart was “very close” to her two siblings.

Denise Smart said her daughter kept in contact with the family at least once a week during her first year at Cal Poly.

She said Kristin Smart “was not particularly happy” at the university earlier in the year, but had sounded more optimistic the last time the family saw her in spring 1996.

The last time the family heard from Kristin Smart was in a voicemail left within the week before her disappearance.

“She said, ‘I have good news, I have good news and I’ll call you on Sunday,’ ” Denise Smart recalled.

After Kristin Smart went missing, her family contacted Cal Poly, but “nobody seemed to be aware she was missing.”

The Smart family also contacted the FBI, who reported back to the family that they were told by Cal Poly police officials that they “were not needed,” Denise Smart said.

Denise Smart also testified that her daughter had no financial means or other resources to purposefully leave.

Paul Flores was in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Aug. 2, 2021 to kick off a marathon preliminary hearing in the murder case of Kristin Smart. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Paul Flores, father accused of killing Kristin Smart, hiding body

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, 80, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores, father of Paul Flores, is charged as an accessory to murder of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Monday Aug. 2, 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Court records related to an unsuccessful prosecution attempt to charge Paul Flores with two counts of rape involving female victims in Los Angeles were unsealed in court last month.

In addition to information from 29 women about Flores’ alleged sexually predatory behavior, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Statement of the Case also showed that investigators found video evidence of rape of an intoxicated person against Flores at his San Pedro home, as well as traces of human blood in disturbed soil underneath Ruben Flores’ home.