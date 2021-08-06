SLO bicyclist struck, injured by teen driver in hit-and-run crash, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a teenage driver early Friday morning after she allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist before fleeing the scene.

The 17-year-old San Luis Obispo resident was driving westbound on Foothill Boulevard at 12:38 am when her vehicle collided with a bike ridden by 23-year-old Andreas Kooi of San Luis Obispo near the Broad Street intersection, according to a San Luis Obispo city news release.

The driver, who was not identified by name because she is a minor, then drove away, the release said.

At 2 a.m., several residents on Rockview Place contacted police about “a car alarm that was sounding in the area,” according to the release.

“Officers responded to the location and discovered the suspect car parked suspiciously in the roadway with damage consistent with the hit and run,” the city said.

A short time later, officers found the suspect walking through the neighborhood and took her into custody, the release said, charging her with two felonies: hit-and-run with injury and driving under the influence of intoxicants with injury.

Kooi was transported to a local hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries, the release said. The extent of his injuries was initially unclear.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, the city said.